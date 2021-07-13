Lincoln Theatre Walk Of Fame Will Induct Three Columbus Natives

Presented by State Auto Insurance Companies, the Lincoln Theatre Association will hold a Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, July 31, at 7pm, to memorialize three Columbus natives who have made outstanding community contributions through their professional careers-jazz musician Arnett Howard, artist Roman Johnson and poet Charles "Is Said" Lyons. These local trailblazers will be honored during a ceremony that will include a multi-genre tribute to their lives and work. The second half of the ceremony will then move outdoors to reveal the new stars on the Walk of Fame.

The event is free and open to the public with pre-registration. The indoor ceremony will also be available online. Both in-person and online registration can be secured at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.

Jazz musician, broadcaster, author, teacher, and historian Arnett Howard began playing music professionally in 1967 as a member of several local jazz bands and led Arnett Howard's Creole Funk Band from 1988 to 2002. Howard co-authored Listen for the Jazz: Keynotes in Columbus History (2012); Columbus: The Musical Crossroads (2008); and Ohio Jazz: A History of Jazz in the Buckeye State (2012), the latter inspired by the authors' 1999 Ohio History Connection exhibit "Jazz Ohio!" that ran for one year before portions were moved to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Howard grew up in Plain City and graduated from Capital University, returning in 2007 to teach the Columbus Jazz History class for his alma mater. Since 1985, he has performed more than 5,000 concerts.

Columbus-born Roman Johnson was involved in the field of fine arts for more than 35 years, studying with Cletus Butler, Emerson Burkhart, and Edwin Dickerson. He spent a year painting in Paris and five years at the New York Art League. While in New York, he served as art instructor for the American Red Cross and Veteran's Administration, teaching and sketching convalescent service men. Johnson was acknowledged with an Honorary Doctor of Arts at Ohio Dominican College's 1998 spring commencement. In 2003, he was distinguished as the Governor's Award for the Arts in Ohio, Individual Artist recipient. Johnson passed in 2005 at the age of 88.

Author, mentor, activist, educator, and poet Is Said conceives, stages, writes, and performs unique, multimedia arts events that combine visionary, historical-based poetry or prose with high-energy African music and dance. Founding the Columbus-based "Advance Party" in 1973, he brings to life a powerful, spiritual vision to inspire, inform, and empower diverse audiences. With an inclusive, multicultural approach, Is Said serves formally and informally as a consultant to many arts agencies and individuals, conducting educational workshops that foster literacy, creativity, performance skills, and self-awareness.

Learn more at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.