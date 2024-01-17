Interview: Julie Klein of THE DREAM AND BEYOND at Shadowbox Live

Perhaps the saddest facet of the Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech is that it is over 60 years old and many of the problems King addressed are as bad or, in some cases, worse than they were on Aug. 28, 1963.

In its current offering, THE DREAM AND BEYOND, Shadowbox Live examines how the words in King’s speech affect the lives of 11 people through acting, dancing and singing. The show opens on Jan. 25 and runs through April 14 at the troupe’s theater (503 S. Front Street in downtown Columbus).

According to producing director Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live produced THE DREAM in 2018, in the wake of the divisive events that followed the 2016 Presidential election.

“I would say it was one of our most beloved shows by both the cast and the audiences,” Klein said. “We had been talking about doing something with that wonderful ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and building a show around it. We wanted something that not only celebrates what Dr. King was trying to say, but also educates and entertains people in a way that makes it accessible to everyone.

“This year we decided it was time to bring it back because many problems are not being solved. We decided to call it THE DREAM AND BEYOND because we've made some changes and updates to the show.”

The production tells the story of King’s speech through the lives of 11 individuals. Some are names most will recognize -- Muhammad Ali and Shirley Chisholm (both voiced by Michelle Daniels), John Lewis (Brandon Anderson), and Gloria Steinem (Stacie Boord). Other names are more obscure, Bayard Rustin (Thomas Cardinal), Madonna Thunder Hawk (Boord), Pauli Murray (Daniels), and Randy Wicker (Anderson).

“We were looking for something to not only celebrate the triumphs and trials of African Americans, but also the civil rights movement among gays, women, Indigenous people, and workers.

“If you take a close look at that speech, it really fits all of these various people and their stories,” Klein said.

In what has been the theater troupe’s calling card, Shadowbox’s production of THE DREAM AND BEYOND is not merely a recitation of lines, but it uses music, movement, and media to tell the story.

Many magical political pop songs came out of the turbulence of the 1960s. Matthew Hahn, who directs the house band of Jack Walbridge (guitar), Buzz Crisafulli (bass), Brandon Smith (drums) and Rick Sorriano (keyboards), helps a constant influx of singers put their unique stamps on the period pieces. The show incorporates familiar tunes like Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Going to Come,” Barry McGuire’s “Eve of Destruction,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” and Louie Armstrong’s “(What A) Wonderful World.” It also dusts off some classics such as Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam,” and Sly and The Family Stone’s “Stand.”

To show the struggle is just as relevant in the 2020s as it was in the 1960s, Kline mixes in three current songs -- John Legend’s “Wake Up Everybody” (2010), Andra Day’s “Rise Up” (2015) and Keala Settle’s “This is Me” from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (2017).

“For me, a show always starts with the script,” Klein said. “When we first did the show (in 2018), we selected the people we wanted to talk about first and put their stories together. Then as we looked at each story, we looked at basic songs that are known throughout the civil rights era. Then we picked songs that fit what was just spoken about. (The stories and the songs) meld together and lead people nicely through the show.”

Choreographer Katy Psenicka expresses the emotions of the song through the motions of dance. The video team of Zachary Tarantelli and David Whitehouse went on a treasure hunt trying to find news footage of the events described or interviews with the people portrayed in the show.

“My video team is great at finding stuff to represent the time period or what someone said correctly,” she said. “You have to be a little bit of a detective, but it’s amazing what you can find these days.”

Klein’s background in journalism helped her put together THE DREAM AND BEYOND. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism, but always yearned for something more.

“I always knew I wanted to sing and perform. Since no one in my family pursued that path, I wasn't sure how to go about it,” she said. “Writing seemed like the closest, safest thing I could do.”

Over 33 years ago, Klein was working as a paralegal when she auditioned for Shadowbox. She saw the theater as a way of satisfying her itch to perform while she worked her 9 a.m.-5 p.m. gig.

That compromise lasted about three months.

Soon afterward, Klein left behind the corporate world and began working for Shadowbox full time.

“When I was a paralegal, I was financially secure and doing very well, but I wasn’t quite happy. I kept thinking, there has to be more out there,” she said.

Her parents Tom and Kay were “terrified” by her decision.

“Mom always said she cried when she first pulled into the Shadowbox parking lot (which was then the Buggyworks warehouse),” Klein said with a laugh. “But at the same time, they were both supportive. I am just glad they stayed around long enough to see us become very successful.”

Klein eventually worked her way up to becoming an assistant director for Shadowbox’s founder Stev Guyer. Guyer, who began the theater in 1988, passed away in March 2018, after an ongoing battle with cancer.

Klein then took over the largest resident theatre in the United States. Klein has continued her mentor’s vision for cutting edge theatre.

“I am lucky to have had many years as an assistant to Stev,” Klein said. “I always say you take anything valuable from a process and you make it work for you and your team. It’s risky and scary, but you have to find your own way.

“We want to continue our vision and tell the stories we want to tell.”

Chances are pretty good that Guyer would love THE DREAM AND BEYOND.

“I think the audience will find it to be both entertaining and educational,” Klein said. “Our hope is people leave the show feeling a little bit inspired but knowing there’s still work to be done.”

Photos by Buzz Crisafulli and Tommy Fiesel