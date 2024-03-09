Interview: Joshua Henry at Southern Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For most of his career, Joshua Henry has made a living off being someone else: Aaron Burr in HAMILTON, Rapunzel’s prince in INTO THE WOODS, and Billy Bigelow in CAROUSEL, to name a few.

When the three-time Tony nominee takes the stage March 15 at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main Street in downtown Columbus), Henry will play the character he knows best – himself.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Henry said in a telephone interview. “I love putting on the mask of characters and getting into a story.

“But the idea of sharing music, especially my personal, original music and music from the icons of soul is especially gratifying. I love that feeling because this is from the heart; it was born from the heart of the soul.”

Henry will cover a ranging setlist from shows he has been a part of, music that influenced him when he was growing up, and songs from his recently released solo album, “Grow” for ProMusica’s Soiree Benefit and Concert.

Attendees can purchase tickets for a 6 p.m. pre-concert party of cocktails, desserts and hors d’oeuvres in The Westin Hotel ballroom ((310 S. High St.). The party then shifts over to the Southern Theatre for Henry’s performance at 8 p.m.

“It’s all about soul music,” Henry said with a contented sigh. “I’ll be singing from artists like Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, and of course, the Godfather of Soul himself, Mr. James Brown.

“But I am also going to be sharing moments from my 16-17 years of doing Broadway shows, songs from musical theater that really moved me as well.”

Often the songs from certain shows mirror the events in Henry’s life. One such moment for Henry came during the first U.S. tour of HAMILTON.

During that tour, his wife Cathryn learned she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“The song ‘Dear Theodosia’ (in which Burr and Hamilton write to their future children respectively) became a very soul-moving moment for me,” he said. “I felt like I was actually living that moment.”

Every night on the inaugural tour of HAMILTON provided a different magical moment for Henry.

“That tour was the first time you could see the show outside of New York,” he said. “When they heard that Ba da ba, b aba (imitating the opening notes of the show’s first song “Alexander Hamilton”) the crowds would scream like it was a Beatles or Harry Styles concert. People couldn’t believe they were about to see the show in the flesh.”

During a run of shows in Los Angeles, Henry himself became star struck when Quincy Jones and the late Koby Bryant stopped over to congratulate him on his performance.

“Quincy Jones is arguably the best producer of all time,” Henry said. “He said to me, ‘Man, what you did right there? That was world class, top tier level like I have never seen before. And that’s no Hollywood bull**** either.’ I said to myself, ‘If I never get another compliment, I’m good.’”

Then Bryant stopped by.

“I’m a huge sports fan. Kobe came up to me and said, ‘If we (the Lakers) had played with that dedication that you and your cast showed during this performance, we would have never lost a championship.’ I could have stopped my career right there.”

Henry attributes his precision and his determination to his father, Zadoc, a math teacher, and mother, Leila, an accountant. Henry was focused on following his mother’s career as an accountant before Harold Hill stepped in.

At Florida Bible Christian School, the actor landed the role of Hill in THE MUSIC MAN and everything changed. Theater teacher Birgit Djudepal Fioravente told Henry “clearly and emotionally that ‘Music and the stage is the path for you.’”

His parents, however, took some convincing.

“Being in show business is everything they are not,” Henry said. “My parents were very quiet when I told them, but, to their credit, mom and dad really supported me

“All they knew was what a lot of people know about acting. It’s hard. They said, ‘there’s lots of rejection. You can trip up into some crazy lifestyle. It’s not conducive to raising a family.’

“They checked up on me a lot when I moved to New York. I remember my mom calling me every week or so and saying something like, ‘Hey Josh, Are you sure this is what you want to do?’”

After graduating from the University of Miami, Henry began to slowly make a name for himself in the music theater world. He landed the role of Judas/John The Baptist in GODSPELL for the Paper Mill Playhouse in Milburn, N.J.

Henry then was cast in an Off-Broadway production of IN THE HEIGHTS. The cast captured a Drama Desk Award and Henry’s ensemble captured an ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus from the Actors’ Equity Association.

Then things began to take off. Henry landed roles as the Tin Man in THE WIZ and Favorite Son in the Green Day musical AMERICAN IDIOT. In 2010, he earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Haywood Patterson in a production of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

In 2013, Henry starred as Flick alongside Sutton Foster in VIOLET, and earned a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He was given a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical after bringing to life Billy Bigelow in CAROUSEL in 2018.

In Sept. 2021, Henry released a nine-track solo album, “Grow.” In it, one can feel the influences of Cooke, Gaye, and Al Green as well as his Broadway background. The record even includes a soulful reading of “Tomorrow” (yes, the one from ANNIE). Henry turns a ballad that is normally schmaltzy and saccharine into a wistful song of optimism that was much needed during the COVID epidemic.

“I am so glad you said that,” Henry said with a laugh. “To me, ‘Tomorrow’ is a song about struggle and looking around you to find hope.”

Putting a unique spin on an anthem usually sung by a red-headed orphan girl is nothing new for Henry. The singer said he has tried to place his stamp on every role he has played.

“The biggest thing I have overcome was the belief I had to be one thing in order to be successful,” he said, his voice growing quiet. “As a black actor, there was this belief system out there that I must sing songs like ‘Ol’ Man River’ (from SHOWBOAT) and ‘Run and Tell That’ (from HAIRSPRAY) to make it. I just didn’t accept that. I wanted to portray all types of roles and sing all types of music.

“While those roles are very important, I never wanted to be trapped in a box. There haven’t been many African Americans who have played Billy Bigelow in CAROUSEL or Rapunzel’s prince in INTO THE WOODS. Those were the roles I prepared for and the ones I wanted to do.”

Photo courtesy of Joshua Henry