Interview: Giselle Gutierrez Talks MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL National Tour at Ohio Theatre

Giselle Gutierrez was midway through drafting an email thanking the MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL staff for the opportunity to audition for the part of Lydia, a role she thought she didn’t get.

That’s when her cell phone rang.

“I was sitting in a Panera restaurant with my friend on the day they had announced the understudy for Lydia,” Gutierrez said in a telephone interview from Washington D.C. “I hadn’t heard anything, and I assumed I didn’t get it. So a friend of mine was helping me draft a thank you note.

“Then, I got the call. My friend and I ran out into the Panera parking lot, and I just broke down crying. I was in shock. It was such a magical moment.”

Gutierrez will be bringing the role of Lydia to life when MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL rolls into Columbus for a 6-day stay Oct. 31-Nov. 5 at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus).

Since the 19-year-old didn’t start acting until her senior year of high school, Gutierrez still can’t believe she is doing this.

“I definitely am trying to overcome imposter syndrome,” the Central Florida University sophomore said. “I haven’t been doing theater for very long and I am trying to silence that little voice in my head, saying I’m not good enough to be in the room with these very accomplished people.”

Gutierrez has always been a singer. She grew up in a musical family (her father Andy was a drummer in a rock band growing up). As a teenager, she started to write songs and perform at a local coffee shop, The Crazy Cup, and talent shows.

However, the actress can thank COVID for bringing acting into her sphere. As her school went to e-learning Gutierrez’s junior year, the only elective she could take was musical theater.

“I was kind of forced to join it, but once I started, I fell in love with it,” said Gutierrez, who is majoring in entertainment management. “When we returned to school, I started to audition for all the plays and musicals. I realized this is the type of performance I want to pursue as a career.”

One challenge of being on tour for Gutierrez was leaving her family behind. Gutierrez’s parents, Dory and Andy, were a little apprehensive about their daughter being on tour.

“They were nervous; I think all parents would be,” she said. “But they trust me, and I keep in contact with them regularly.”

What has helped Gutierrez adjust to life on the road has been the support of the cast. Rob McClure, a Tony Award nominee for his portrayal of the title character, will return as the character he originated. His wife in real life Maggie Lakis plays his stage wife, Miranda Hillard.

Aaron Kaburick (Frank Hillard), Nik Alexander (Andre Mayem), Leo Roberts (Stuart Dunmire), Romelda Teron Benjamin (Wanda Sellner), Cody Sawyer Braverman and Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard) and Emerson Mae Chan and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) round out the cast.

“The whole cast has become such a family,” Gutierrez said. “You are kind of forced to become one because you’re around the same people for a year a half.”

Gutierrez’s on-stage family changes every night with Braverman and Rimmele sharing the role of Christopher Hillard and Chan and Pitney splitting time as Natalie.

“They're very different kids with very different dynamics,” Gutierrez said. “Honestly it keeps me on my toes’ it makes each performance super interesting because you never know what they're going to do.”

The musical is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire. The movie is 11 years older than Gutierrez. The actress confessed she had never seen it until the night after she was cast in her role.

Audience members who have seen the original movie with Williams, Sally Field, and Pierce Brosnan will be surprised by the script by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and songs by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick . In the movie, most of the action centers around Williams’ character. In the musical, many of the minor characters’ presence is expanded.

The role of the Lydia is expanded from the Lisa Jakub’s portrayal of Lydia as an angsty, eyerolling teenage in the movie version. Gutierrez said it is fun to finally be the older sister.

“In the musical, Lydia is very mature for her age. (After her parents’ divorce) she must be the parent for both of her siblings,” Gutierrez said. “In real life, I am the younger sister, so I am kind of the opposite situation in the show.

“Whether your home situation is bad or not, you look up to your older sibling. I take a lot of inspiration from my older sister (Marissa).”

While it has been a struggle with doing homework and being away from her home, Gutierrez said it has been a definite highpoint.

“Being able to do this story and tell it in such a unique and different way has been a journey for sure,” she said. “It's been difficult at times but it's really rewarding once we saw it all come together.”

And the next time Broadway comes calling, Gutierrez will make sure she picks up the phone.