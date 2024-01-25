Interview: Caitlin Valentine of ALICE at BalletMet "

"

It's no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then."

-Lewis Carroll’s ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Growing up, Caitlin Valentine admits she had a complicated relationship with the 1951 Walt Disney cartoon version of ALICE IN WONDERLAND.

“I didn’t connect with the cartoon version when I was very young,” said Valentine, who will play the title role in the BalletMet’s version ALICE Feb. 9-11 at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus). “Honestly, the cartoon scared me a bit.

“As I have gotten older, I got over that ‘God, this is kind of creepy’ feeling. Now I love the fantasy of it all. I really love this idea of this young girl who is curious of the world and is open to new experiences. That is a beautiful message.”

Valentine is hoping Columbus audiences will be willing to take that journey along with her in BalletMet director Edwaard Liang’s adaptation of the Lewis Carroll novel. The weekend performances mark the first time BalletMet has performed ALICE since 2020.

The 90-minute ballet is a re-imagined version of the children’s classic. It features a lush and colorful set, charming characters such as the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, and the Queen of Hearts from the professional company, Ballet 2 and 125 academy students, whimsical costuming, and a larger-than-life Jabberwocky.

“ALICE is truly a household story, and it is such a treat to bring our interpretation of the tale to the BalletMet stage,” Liang said. “The set is incredible, the costumes are innovative, and the dancers are breathtaking—everything about this ballet is pure magic.”

Valentine hopes ALICE can open minds of what ballet is for a future generation of dancers.

“Next to THE NUTCRACKER, which is kind of a tradition for many families, ALICE could be a young person’s only connection to ballet,” she said.

“It has something for everyone. For adults, it will be a nostalgic look back into this story they may have forgotten, and the kids are going to love it.

“Ballet can sometimes seem a little stiff, but this is just a very goofy, funny introduction to ballet. It is great to have an audience full of young children falling in love with ballet.”

‘And what is the use of a book,’ thought Alice ‘without pictures or conversation?’

-Carroll, ALICE IN WONDERLAND

In ballet, the dancers must express complex emotions without dialogue. So often, ballet dancers labor through serious, somber tones of SWAN LAKE or GISELLE.

Valentine enjoys the comedic change of pace of ALICE IN WONDERLAND.

“It is just a total blast,” she said. “(In ballet), we don't often get to use the comedic side as much. Here we get to be creative, and play off each other. It's a breath of fresh air.

“Alice is curious with this new world and wants to explore all these new characters. Sometimes, she's a little clumsy, or doesn't immediately get along with someone. There's that physical humor we can play with.”

"'Who in the world am I?' Ah, that's the great puzzle!"

Carroll, ALICE IN WONDERLAND

At times in her ballet career, Valentine admits she has felt like the proverbial Alice in a wonderland. She joined the Orlando Professional Ballet when she was 16 years old, which meant being homeschooled halfway through her sophomore year of high school and foregoing college.

“My parents (Bob and Pat) were like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? We would like to have you finish high school (in the traditional fashion),’” she said with a giggle. “But I was just over the moon. I was like, ‘Sign me up!’

“While they were hesitant about me joining a company so young, they have always been supportive of my career. I am very lucky to have them.”

Performing with a professional company afforded Valentine opportunities most dancers just dream about. She earned a Bronze Medal at the 2003 New York International Ballet Competition, a Jury Award recipient at the 2006 USA International Ballet Competition and was listed as one of the Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch” in 2005.

After a five-year stint with Orlando, Valentine signed on with the Colorado Ballet in Denver for seven years and then moved to Columbus in 2015. Valentine also has had the opportunity to perform in Finland, Latvia and Cyprus.

“In Europe, there’s a different appreciation and a different culture for ballet,” she said. “I got to go to some unique places I probably wouldn’t have picked to travel to.”

Valentine said her career at times has been a journey into a rabbit hole.

“Ballet can take you to different cultures and experiences that is like Alice. It is like the White Rabbit who takes (Alice) into this new world, but it is Alice’s curiosity and the willingness to go where the action is that I love.

“She is open minded and just willing to experience whatever is presented to her. That really connects with me.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Jennifer Zmuda