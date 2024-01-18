Feature: STUDIO 8 Provides a Chance for High School Students to Explore Theater at Shadowbox Live

The eight-day boot camp should be called “Rock Star 101"

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 4 Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Feature: STUDIO 8 Provides a Chance for High School Students to Explore Theater at Shadowbox Live

Feature: STUDIO 8 Provides a Chance for High School Students to Explore Theater at Shadowbox Live

Technically, Shadowbox Live’s after-school performing arts program is called Studio 8. According to Riley Mak, one of the metaperformers at Shadowbox Live and an alum of the program, the eight-day boot camp should be called “Rock Star 101.”

 “It's truly an amazing experience,” Mak said.  “They teach you the ins and outs of how to be a professional performer. You get to learn how to be a rock star on the stage.”  

Studio 8, a free after-school program, is underwritten by the AEP Foundation, the Columbus Foundation, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Rosen Family Fund. The program gives Central Ohio high school students a peek into the theater industry while working alongside Shadowbox Live’s performers and technicians.

Students must complete an online application by Jan. 25 and then audition for spots 3-6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Shadowbox Live theater (503 S. Front Street in downtown Columbus). Once the students have finished their online application, they will be given the material they need for their audition.

The program culminates with two live performances of a full-length sketch comedy and music production before an audience.

Stacie Boord, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Education for Shadowbox, said members of Studio 8 will work in two of the eight facets of putting on a play. On the performance side, students will choose among acting, voice, music, and dance, while on the production side, Studio 8 offers chances to learn about sound, lights, costuming and backstage management.

“It’s really a fabulous program,” Boord said. “It’s amazing to see how far some people can go in eight days.

“We have had some students who have never done lights before, but they’ve always had an interest in doing that. They have an amazing time with it. Maybe they’ve always been the class clown, but they have never done comedy on stage before.

 “The students have to have the curiosity, courage, and a willingness just to try and fail at something and then pick themselves back up again.”

The program began about 15-16 years ago when the theater troupe began taking a handful of students from the Metro Early College High School. Shadowbox was thrilled with how well the program worked and began to expand it to other metro and STEM schools. Last year students from 18 schools worked with the STEM Rocks The Box program.

“There’s so much of the scientific method that can be applied to the arts,” Boord said. “If you don’t hit a note or tell a joke onstage that doesn’t quite work, you analyze it, try another approach and see if you can get it. You figure out what you did wrong, and you try it again.

“If you give it 100% effort and then reevaluate it, eventually you’re going to succeed.”  

Students who enjoy the program can continue their education with Shadowbox’s summer arts immersion program. There’s an opportunity to then become a part of the group’s “emerging artist program” where they get a chance to work alongside other actors in professional productions.

“It's so gratifying to watch how some of these high school kids come out of their shell and go from a zero to 100,” Boord said. “You look at some of them and you just know they are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Mak had grown up around Shadowbox, because her father Jimmy is a member of the troupe. However, the Gahanna Lincoln High School graduate recalls her fears and trepidation when she was just starting in the program.

“Having a dad that was part of the group made me even more nervous to get up on stage,” she said with a laugh. “Everyone knew who I was, and I had these expectations set in place for me.

“It was so nerve wracking, but everyone was absolutely so kind and encouraging. It ended up being an absolute blast.”

Photos: Buzz Crisafulli

Feature: STUDIO 8 Provides a Chance for High School Students to Explore Theater at Shadowbox Live



RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Interview: Julie Klein of THE DREAM AND BEYOND at Shadowbox Live Photo
Interview: Julie Klein of THE DREAM AND BEYOND at Shadowbox Live

In THE DREAM AND BEYOND, Shadowbox Live examines how the words in King’s speech affect the lives of 11 people through acting, dancing and singing. The show opens on Jan. 25 and runs through April 14 at the troupe’s theater (503 S. Front Street in downtown Columbus)

2
SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Womens Theatre in February Photo
SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in February

Ember Women’s Theatre will present Second Servings by Nancy Shelton Williams. Second Servings was developed as a part of eMBer's New Play Program, where the company works alongside playwrights to develop new works with table work, feedback sessions, staged readings, and ultimately a staged production.

3
Photos: First look at MTVarts A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS Photo
Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman. Performances are Jan 12 & 13, 7:30 pm, Jan 14, 2:00 pm at Pop up Blackbox at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.mtvarts.com/index.php/upcoming-events/227-a-night-of-one-acts-2024

4
Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin Photo
Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

After being cast as Winston Churchill for the upcoming play THE DRUMS OF WAR, Matthew Michael Moore has been at war with the letter R.

From This Author - Paul Batterson

Since 2013, Paul Batterson has had a secret life: being a volunteer writer for BroadwayWorld. During this time, he has had the pleasure to see some of the best plays, musicals, and concerts, inte... Paul Batterson">(read more about this author)

Interview: Julie Klein of THE DREAM AND BEYOND at Shadowbox LiveInterview: Julie Klein of THE DREAM AND BEYOND at Shadowbox Live
Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of DublinInterview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin
Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live CrowdReview: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd
Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe CenterInterview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center

Videos

Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/26-1/26)
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's in Columbus What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's
German Village Meeting Haus (2/04-2/04)PHOTOS
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Second Servings in Columbus Second Servings
eMBer Women's Theatre (2/02-2/10)
Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. in Columbus Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.
Pickerington Community Theatre (3/08-3/17)
The Cher Show in Columbus The Cher Show
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/27-1/27)
The Drums of War in Columbus The Drums of War
Abbey Theater of Dublin (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You