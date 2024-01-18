Feature: STUDIO 8 Provides a Chance for High School Students to Explore Theater at Shadowbox Live

Technically, Shadowbox Live’s after-school performing arts program is called Studio 8. According to Riley Mak, one of the metaperformers at Shadowbox Live and an alum of the program, the eight-day boot camp should be called “Rock Star 101.”

“It's truly an amazing experience,” Mak said. “They teach you the ins and outs of how to be a professional performer. You get to learn how to be a rock star on the stage.”

Studio 8, a free after-school program, is underwritten by the AEP Foundation, the Columbus Foundation, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Rosen Family Fund. The program gives Central Ohio high school students a peek into the theater industry while working alongside Shadowbox Live’s performers and technicians.

Students must complete an online application by Jan. 25 and then audition for spots 3-6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Shadowbox Live theater (503 S. Front Street in downtown Columbus). Once the students have finished their online application, they will be given the material they need for their audition.

The program culminates with two live performances of a full-length sketch comedy and music production before an audience.

Stacie Boord, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Education for Shadowbox, said members of Studio 8 will work in two of the eight facets of putting on a play. On the performance side, students will choose among acting, voice, music, and dance, while on the production side, Studio 8 offers chances to learn about sound, lights, costuming and backstage management.

“It’s really a fabulous program,” Boord said. “It’s amazing to see how far some people can go in eight days.

“We have had some students who have never done lights before, but they’ve always had an interest in doing that. They have an amazing time with it. Maybe they’ve always been the class clown, but they have never done comedy on stage before.

“The students have to have the curiosity, courage, and a willingness just to try and fail at something and then pick themselves back up again.”

The program began about 15-16 years ago when the theater troupe began taking a handful of students from the Metro Early College High School. Shadowbox was thrilled with how well the program worked and began to expand it to other metro and STEM schools. Last year students from 18 schools worked with the STEM Rocks The Box program.

“There’s so much of the scientific method that can be applied to the arts,” Boord said. “If you don’t hit a note or tell a joke onstage that doesn’t quite work, you analyze it, try another approach and see if you can get it. You figure out what you did wrong, and you try it again.

“If you give it 100% effort and then reevaluate it, eventually you’re going to succeed.”

Students who enjoy the program can continue their education with Shadowbox’s summer arts immersion program. There’s an opportunity to then become a part of the group’s “emerging artist program” where they get a chance to work alongside other actors in professional productions.

“It's so gratifying to watch how some of these high school kids come out of their shell and go from a zero to 100,” Boord said. “You look at some of them and you just know they are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Mak had grown up around Shadowbox, because her father Jimmy is a member of the troupe. However, the Gahanna Lincoln High School graduate recalls her fears and trepidation when she was just starting in the program.

“Having a dad that was part of the group made me even more nervous to get up on stage,” she said with a laugh. “Everyone knew who I was, and I had these expectations set in place for me.

“It was so nerve wracking, but everyone was absolutely so kind and encouraging. It ended up being an absolute blast.”

Photos: Buzz Crisafulli