Evolution Theatre Company Implements Vaccine and Mask Requirement For All Patrons Through October 2021

Evolution Theatre Company, Central Ohio's Professional, Award-Winning Theatre Company, is and always has been committed to providing a safe, healthy, entertaining, and enjoyable environment for our artists, technicians, crew, staff, and audience members. Since the start of our 2021 season, it has been a contractual requirement that all individuals employed by Evolution Theatre Company be fully vaccinated. We have continually and consistently followed all CDC, Federal, State, City and County health and safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 as they relate to employees and audience members.

Due to the rise in infection rates currently occurring, our utmost concern and goal is to protect the health and safety of our audience members and of our company members. After much thought and consideration and to keep live theatre alive, we have decided to adopt and follow the protocol and procedures recently agreed to by The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association.

Evolution Theatre Company will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. This will affect the following productions: The Puppet Queers at MadLab and A Crane Takes Flight at the Ohio History Connection in Columbus and The Story of My Life at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

In further consideration and to accommodate all audience members, we will be offering expanded live-stream and video-on-demand for all our remaining productions. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Together we can and will get through this!