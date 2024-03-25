Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Presents MEAN GIRLS In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club will present Mean Girls High School Version taking place April 3-6 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Adapted from Tina Fey's hit 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards.

Directed by Dan Stowell. Cast in the production are: Bella Mytinger, Maryame Lamsihdi, Haja Dabo, Mia Kadar, Jenna Kessel, Lu Castaneda, Sami Mytinger, Anna Blasinski, Grace Laramore, Aubree Whanger, Luke Allen, Kai Ellsworth, Eric Zhang, Emmett Hamm, Peyton Conrad, Maggie Zhang, Meg Chapman, Mary Meyer, Jonathan Nguyen, Amelie McDaniel, Ainsley Mustard, Leah VanBuskirk, and Sanjana Rajesh. Crew Heads: Eva Johnson, Masha Kochanenkova, Aili Esala, Sophie Bannister, Saphna Rajesh, Emmett Van Buskirk, Preethi Vaithianathan, Lain Hosken, Tristen Doan, Alex Schilling, Inari Okuma, Anna Ruiz, Aaliyah Mayorov, Ava Patten, Ian Quan, Brennan Kernaghan and Ben Fox.

Mean Girls High School Version is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. Book by Tina Fey. Music by Jeff Richmond. Lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls.

Tickets

Performances will take place April 3-6 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at dchsdrama.booktix.com or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30p.m. prior to the performance.

About DCHS Drama Club

The mission of the DCHS Drama Club is to provide frequent, brilliant theatrical opportunities for students and the Dublin community. DCHS Drama Club productions for the 2023-24 season are Zombie Prom, You Can't Take It With You, Mean Girls High School Version and Belles on Their Toes. DCHS was among 24 local high schools selected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) to participate in the 2023-24 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and showcased their talents in Mean Girls High School Version.

About the CAPA Marquee Awards

Dublin Coffman High School will participate in the CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and produced by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts! Culminating in a Tony Awards inspired showcase, the program celebrates and supports musical theatre education in central Ohio high schools. Yearlong learning opportunities include free touring Broadway master classes, workshops with local and regional artists, production feedback from performing arts professionals, discounted tickets to touring Broadway shows when available, performance experiences, and more.

Join us Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. for the 2024 CAPA Marquee Awards Showcase at the Ohio Theatre! Tickets go on sale in the spring. Visit www.capamarqueeawards.com to learn more!