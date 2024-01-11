Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club presents You Can't Take It With You. Performances will run from January 18-20 at 7pm. The family of Martin Vanderhof lives "just around the corner from Columbia University - but don't go looking for it." Grandpa, as Martin is more commonly known, is the paterfamilias of a large and extended family of charming eccentrics. His granddaughter, Alice, is an attractive and loving girl who is still embarrassed by her family's idiosyncrasies. When Alice falls for her boss, Tony, a handsome scion of Wall Street, she fears that their two families - so unlike in manner, politics and finances - will never come together. But why be obsessed by money? After all, you can't take it with you...

Written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Directed by Doug Benoit and Bryce Barta with Technical Director Dan Stowell. Cast in the production are: Kai Ellsworth, Bella Mytinger, Ben Fox, Ava Patten, Emmett Van Buskirk, Ainsley Mustard, Luke Allen, Sami Mytinger, Jace Piekarski, Finn Casey, Eric Zhang, Amelie McDaniel, Bryce Barta, Eleanor Pesce, Katelynn Hanks, Lily Marrocco, Maryame Lamsihdi, Masha Kochanenkova, Jimena Jimenez-Pablo. Crew Heads: Ella Wadsworth, Sapna Rajesh, Sophie Bannister, Eva Johnson, Lain Hosken, Alex Schilling, Jake Wadsworth, Sanjana Rajesh, Anna Ruiz, A Young-Lawson, Leah VanBuskirk, Lucy Parrill, Koi Tjiang. Graphic Design by Finn Casey and Amelie McDaniel. Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Performances will take place January 18, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $7 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at Click Here or by cash only at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. prior to the performance.

About DCHS Drama Club

Our mission is to provide frequent, brilliant theatrical opportunities for our students and the Dublin community. DCHS Drama Club productions for the 2023-24 season are Zombie Prom, You Can't Take It With You, Mean Girls High School Version and Belles on Their Toes. DCHS was among 24 local high schools selected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) to participate in the 2023-24 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and will showcase their talents in Mean Girls High School Version.