Columbus Children's Theatre Heads To Neverland With PETER PAN

Columbus Children's Theatre brings back the classic show, Peter Pan, after 10 years! Under the direction of CCT alum David Bahgat and music direction of Stephanie Stephens, Peter Pan is flying into the Southern Theatre for one weekend only! Join us for a heartfelt tale of a lost boy and his sidekick Tinkerbell as they take the Darling children on an unbelievable adventure to Neverland. Reserve a seat for this high-flying production from May 17-19.



With the show recently cast, David Bahgat is ready to form his vision for the production and see it take flight! David is a CCT alum, being involved in over 20 productions in the past. He owes a lot of his directing technique to Bill Goldsmith who taught him a simpler directing approach to "focus on the story, and the rest will happen."



"Many theatres are tentative to produce this classic show because of the use of the Indian characters," Bahgat explains. "Music Theatre International (MTI) has graciously allowed us to change the "Indians" to "Warriors." We will be casting only females as the warriors, thus making it Peter Pan and his Lost Boys, and Tiger Lily and her Warrior Women. In the end, both groups come together to defeat the pirates." We can't wait for these strong characters to take Neverland by storm!



CCT would like to thank Diamond Hill Capital Management and Ice Miller LLC for their support of Peter Pan. They would also like to thank PNC Arts Alive for presenting all the accessible offerings for Peter Pan. CCT would like to thank our season sponsors: Greater Columbus Arts Council, The Columbus Foundation, Ohio Arts Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, American Electric Power, The Shubert Foundation and Nationwide.



Cast and Production Staff

This production features Jackie Comisar (Peter Pan), James Harper (Capt. Hook/Mr. Darling), Kelsey Hopkins (Mrs. Darling/Jukes), Hannah Bank (Wendy Darling), Toby Hattemer (John Darling), Emmitt Van Buskirk (Michael Darling), Justin King (Smee), Zuri Clarno (Tiger Lily), Abby Zeszotek (Older Wendy/Cecco), Audrey Cann (Liza/Warrior), Elliott Hattemer (Twin 1), Carson Kittaka (Curly), Katherine Murphy (Slightly), Corey Hamm (Nibs), Colin Grubbs (Twin 2), David Cremean (Tootles), Joe Gallagher (Mullins), Patrick Schaefer (Starkey), Samuel Thorpe (Noodler), Jordan Young (Malarkey), Eryn Hollobaugh (Warrior), Audrey Craddick (Warrior), Sara Davy (Warrior), Kamryn Dansby (Warrior), Eden Rowe (Warrior), Natalie Harper (Warrior), Lily Comisar (Jane), and Katherine Dunham (Nana/Crocodile).



The production staff includes David Bahgat (Director), Stacie Bigl (Stage Manager), Stephanie Stephens (Music Director), Gabby Stefura (Choreographer), and Jeff Hamm (Accompanist).

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a boy? Join CCT as they take to the skies again after 10 years, all the way to back Neverland with their production of the classic musical Peter Pan. When the young Peter and his fairy sidekick Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children one night, they all journey across the night sky together on a journey filled with lost boys, evil pirates, a ticking crocodile, and of course plenty of pixie dust. CCT is excited to celebrate their 55th year sharing this timeless tale in the timeless Southern Theatre.



Reserved Seating: Tickets range from $19 to $42.

Columbus Children's Theatre will present "Peter Pan" Friday at10:00am and 7:00pm, Saturday and Sunday at 1:00pm and 5:00pm at Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main Street, Columbus 43215. Tickets are $19-$42. Call 614-224-6672 or visit www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org.





