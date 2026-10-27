Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Chris Thile to Perform at ProMusica's THE BIG EVENT Annual Benefit
The singer-songwriter and composer will headline ProMusica's annual benefit and concert.
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will welcome Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter and composer Chris Thile for its 2027 The Big Event Annual Benefit & Concert on Saturday, February 6, 2027, alongside the orchestra led by Music Director David Danzmayr. Tickets will be available to ProMusica subscribers during a pre-sale period starting Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. and will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m.
'It is an honor to welcome Chris Thile to ProMusica for The Big Event,' said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. 'Each year we look forward to bringing exceptional guest artists to Columbus for this signature event, and Chris joins an extraordinary roster of stars who have performed with our orchestra. His ability to move effortlessly between classical, bluegrass, folk and contemporary Americana music is truly unmatched, and we can't wait for audiences to experience his artistry in this one-night-only performance.'
Hailed by NPR as a 'genre-defying musical genius,' Thile is a MacArthur Fellow recipient of the 'Genius Grant' and is celebrated for his boundless creativity and innovative approach to music. He is a founding member of the highly influential string bluegrass bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek and has collaborated with a wide range of artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Fiona Apple and Brad Mehldau. Thile continues to explore new musical territory through ambitious projects, including his own composition, ATTENTION!, to be performed with ProMusica which he calls a 'narrative song cycle for extroverted mandolinist and orchestra.' For four years, Thile also hosted 'Live from Here with Chris Thile' (formerly known as 'A Prairie Home Companion') on public radio. With his broad outlook, he creates a distinctly American canon and new musical aesthetic for audiences and performers alike.
As its biggest annual fundraiser each year, The Big Event is a celebration of ProMusica and the transformative power of music. Proceeds support the orchestra's year-round artistic and outreach impact throughout Central Ohio. The Big Event will take place on February 6, 2026, with a party at The Westin Great Southern Hotel Ballroom at 5:30 p.m., and the concert featuring Thile will begin at 8 p.m. at the Southern Theatre. Additional information about The Big Event is available at https://promusicacolumbus.org/event/2027-the-big-event-with-chris-thile/.
TICKET INFORMATION
Concert-only tickets range from $56-$120, and Patron Packages to attend both the party and the concert will be available at two levels: a $300 Patron Package and a $500 Platinum Patron Package. Sponsorships are available ranging from $3,000 to $25,000. A portion of each package is tax-deductible. Tickets are available through the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101 and online at promusicacolumbus.org.
ABOUT PROMUSICA
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra delivers a world-class and unique classical music experience through innovative chamber orchestra programming, education outreach, audience intimacy, and artistic excellence. Recognized for its commitment to performing new and contemporary repertoire, ProMusica has commissioned 73 new works and has presented more than 130 world and regional premieres.
Founded in 1979, ProMusica is known for its exceptional artistry, audience intimacy, and community engagement. The orchestra is a creative collective of 37 musicians united by love for music and committed to sharing it with the world, with performances that bend the boundaries of imagination, curiosity, and discovery. Beyond the concert hall, the orchestra is equally at home throughout the community, serving thousands of individuals through key education and outreach programs. Known for its dual traditions of artistic integrity and fiscal responsibility, ProMusica is now in its 48th season. ProMusica's 2026-2027 season is supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, The Columbus Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the Reinberger Foundation, and the ProMusica Sustaining Board.
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