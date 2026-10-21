Brian Culbertson to Play Southern Theatre

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Award-winning jazz artist, keyboardist, songwriter and producer Brian Culbertson is celebrating a major milestone with the announcement of The Midnight Tapes, his 30th album, set for release February 5, 2027.

A creatively ambitious project, the album finds Culbertson playing an extraordinary 44 different instruments combining his signature blend of jazz, funk, and soul while embracing a distinctly vintage-inspired sound. The result is a bold new chapter for an artist who has spent three decades continually expanding the possibilities of contemporary jazz, this time with an unmistakably hands-on, old-school approach to making music.

CAPA will host Brian Culbertson in concert live in the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Tuesday, April 27, 2027, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets, which start at $44.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 23, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

With now 30 albums and an incredible 41 Billboard #1 singles under his belt, Brian Culbertson has solidified his place as one of the most exciting and genre-defying instrumentalists of our time. A powerhouse keyboardist, songwriter, and producer, Culbertson blends jazz, funk, R&B, soul, pop and more into a sound that’s uniquely his and is always evolving. Known for his dynamic live shows and elaborate stage productions, Culbertson continues to push musical boundaries while delighting fans worldwide. With signature style, undeniable flair, and a sharp business sense, Culbertson is the visionary behind the annual Jazz Getaways in Napa Valley, Chicago, New Orleans, Honolulu, and next year in Boston — premier destination events that draw fans from around the world for unforgettable, music-filled weekends curated by Culbertson himself.

Created as a late-night musical journey, The Midnight Tapes captures the atmosphere and nostalgia of music made after dark. The album gives Culbertson another opportunity to fully immerse himself in the creative process, drawing on the multi-instrumental musicianship, curiosity and instinctive approach that have been hallmarks of his career. Over the course of the album, Culbertson plays all the instruments himself, from piano, drums, bass, and guitar to trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone, euphonium, Fender Rhodes, Hammond B3 organ, Clavinet, analog synthesizers, and an expansive collection of percussion, even including the Glockenspiel. Every sound on The Midnight Tapes was created using real instruments resulting in a richly textured, deeply human album that celebrates the art of making music by hand.

“This album was kind of an accident, as I never planned to play everything myself,” said Culbertson. “Initially, I was going to have my band over to the studio for a couple weeks to make a ‘funk/jam’ type of record, so in preparation for that, I bought a vintage 1970’s drum kit. I set it up, plugged in the microphones, and then decided to test it out by recording a groove. I was feeling it, so I added a bass line, some chords on the Rhodes, and finally a piano melody over the top. The next day I played it for Nicholas Cole and Adrian Crutchfield who came by. They freaked out and said, ‘Man you gotta do a whole record like that!’ And so I did!”

Written, recorded and mixed in just three months, The Midnight Tapes captures Brian Culbertson at his most spontaneous, focused, and creatively inspired. Culbertson took the reins throughout the process, overseeing production, arrangements and engineering, resulting in the fastest and arguably most instinctive record of his career. Mixed by Bob Horn and mastered by Gene Grimaldi, the album has the energy of an artist completely in his element, balancing musicianship, groove, and creative freedom. The album also features Culbertson’s soulful interpretation of Bootsy Collins’ classic “I’d Rather Be With You,” which celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.

The first single, “’76 Monte Carlo,” arrives digitally November 27, with the official music video dropping on YouTube that night. A funky, groove-driven track inspired by the feeling of a fun late-night ride, the song showcases Culbertson’s signature fusion of jazz, funk, and soul. Its vintage-inspired sound and effortless groove set the tone for The Midnight Tapes, an album rooted in the timeless art of musicianship while bringing a fresh, contemporary energy to the sound.

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