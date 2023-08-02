Capa Presents 'The Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Star At Southern Theatre

Original The Real Housewives of New York City star Countess LuAnn de Lesseps will perform her cabaret show at the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., on Thursday, September 21, at 7:30 pm. Enjoy her hit songs "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie," "Girl Code," and many more live in person.

Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps is an original cast member of one of the most successful franchises in television history, The Real Housewives of New York City. She was ranked the #1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all 46 Housewives across all franchised cities, and starred in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a spin-off featuring top talent from across The Real Housewives franchises.

Her most recent television project, Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake, is a highly anticipated first-of-its-kind spinoff, coming to Bravo and Peacock in July of 2023.

In 2017, she made her cabaret debut with #CountessAndFriends, selling out shows across the country. For her new show, Countess Cabaret, LuAnn de Lesseps is, as expected, center stage and once again teaming up with iconic Broadway director Richard Jay-Alexander and Musical Director Brian Nash for an evening that delivers great songs (from her original songs to a personally-curated list of pop songs and showtunes), a hot band, plenty of laughs, glamour, and endless dish, spilling from some of the most memorable moments in Countess Luann's life and loves. And you can always expect plenty of surprises.

As an actress, Lesseps has appeared as a guest star on many popular shows, including Law & Order: SVU, alongside Mariska Hargitay, Royal Pains, and the Hulu show Difficult People.

A champion for many charitable organizations, including The American Cancer Society, GLAAD, ACE Partnership for the Homeless, ASPCA, and The Fortune Society, which supports those who have been formerly incarcerated, by helping them build a successful life path & vows to help build people, not prisons.

A mother of two successful artists, Victoria and Noel, Luann currently divides her time with her family between her homes in New York City and the Hamptons.