Capa Presents 'The Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Star At Southern Theatre

Enjoy her hit songs "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie," "Girl Code," and many more live in person.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER! Photo 2 Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's INTO THE WOODS Photo 4 Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's INTO THE WOODS

Capa Presents 'The Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Star At Southern Theatre

Capa Presents 'The Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Star At Southern Theatre

Original The Real Housewives of New York City star Countess LuAnn de Lesseps will perform her cabaret show at the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., on Thursday, September 21, at 7:30 pm. Enjoy her hit songs "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie," "Girl Code," and many more live in person.

Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps is an original cast member of one of the most successful franchises in television history, The Real Housewives of New York City. She was ranked the #1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all 46 Housewives across all franchised cities, and starred in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a spin-off featuring top talent from across The Real Housewives franchises.

Her most recent television project, Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake, is a highly anticipated first-of-its-kind spinoff, coming to Bravo and Peacock in July of 2023.

In 2017, she made her cabaret debut with #CountessAndFriends, selling out shows across the country. For her new show, Countess Cabaret, LuAnn de Lesseps is, as expected, center stage and once again teaming up with iconic Broadway director Richard Jay-Alexander and Musical Director Brian Nash for an evening that delivers great songs (from her original songs to a personally-curated list of pop songs and showtunes), a hot band, plenty of laughs, glamour, and endless dish, spilling from some of the most memorable moments in Countess Luann's life and loves. And you can always expect plenty of surprises.

As an actress, Lesseps has appeared as a guest star on many popular shows, including Law & Order: SVU, alongside Mariska Hargitay, Royal Pains, and the Hulu show Difficult People.

A champion for many charitable organizations, including The American Cancer Society, GLAAD, ACE Partnership for the Homeless, ASPCA, and The Fortune Society, which supports those who have been formerly incarcerated, by helping them build a successful life path & vows to help build people, not prisons.

A mother of two successful artists, Victoria and Noel, Luann currently divides her time with her family between her homes in New York City and the Hamptons.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
ELF In Concert Comes To The Palace Theatre December 9 Photo
ELF In Concert Comes To The Palace Theatre December 9

The spirit of the holidays is coming to Columbus in a big way! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Innovation Arts and Entertainment and CAPA, are bringing Elf in Concert to the Palace Theatre on Saturday, December 9.

2
Review: DISNEYS FROZEN at Ohio Theatre Photo
Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN at Ohio Theatre

What did our critic think of DISNEY'S FROZEN at Ohio Theatre? Utilizing dynamic performances, a new cache of songs, and some of that good ol’ Mouse-powered magic, DISNEY’S FROZEN keeps the audience, both young and old, engaged with the two-act musical.

3
Festival Latino Returns to Downtowns Genoa Park Photo
Festival Latino Returns to Downtown's Genoa Park

The largest Latin event in Ohio and marking its 26th year in 2023—is a two-day, free, family-friendly event celebrating family and community. Produced by CAPA, Festival Latino 2023 will be held at Genoa Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, from 11 am to 8 pm daily.

4
Photos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Victoria Players Childrens Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Victoria Players Children's Theatre

The Victoria Players Children's Theatre will take audiences to mysterious fathoms below July 27-30 when it performs The Little Mermaid at Liberty Union High School in Baltimore. See photos from the production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Weathervane Playhouse (7/27-8/05)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You