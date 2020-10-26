CAPA's Passport to Learning Educational Series Goes Virtual for 2020-21

Passport to Learning series is offered free of charge. Access to these interactive videos is available by registration which is now underway.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) is taking it's Passport to Learning series virtual for the 2020-21 season, offering a variety of online, educational presentations for students K-12. Normally a series of student matinee performances presented at the CAPA venues, the 2020-21 series takes schools and homeschools online for a "virtual field trip" of learning and discovery.

"Due to the pandemic, schools are unable to bring students to our theatres for in-person performances this year. However, a survey of teachers found they anticipate a greater need than ever for quality, creative programs that support the school curriculum and showcase the performing arts for their students," stated CAPA Director of Education Amy Handra. "Taking this student matinee series virtual meets that need for teachers and students by bringing the field trip to them, enhancing learning and exposing students to new experiences."

The 2020-21 CAPA Passport to Learning programs are made possible through the generous support of The Robert Weiler Company, The Bill Conner Memorial Fund, CoverMyMeds, and State Auto. Season support has also been provided by The Columbus Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, and The Ohio Arts Council.

Thanks to these generous series sponsors and donors, the 2020-21 Passport to Learning series is offered free of charge. Access to these interactive videos is available by registration which is now underway. Educators may register for each engagement at https://www.capa.com/education/passport-to-learning. Instructions to access the videos will be sent after registration. Parents of individual students are also able to register their child, even if the student is not in a class that's participating.

A resource guide will be available to teachers and parents to help connect the performance to curriculum benchmarks and extend the experience with fun activities.

Passport to Learning 2020-21 lineup:

STEP AFRIKA!

November 9-20, 2020

The award-winning dance company STEP AFRIKA! presents a five-part, virtual engagement of 20-minute videos for grades K-12 that introduce students to the history and tradition of stepping-a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. Students will watch a two-part performance, learn how to perform the basic steps, and experience a Q&A with the company.

BLACK VIOLIN

January 11-29, 2021

The world-renowned, virtuosic duo of violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus crosses classical, jazz, and funk in their performances as Black Violin. Their 40-minute, multi-camera presentation for students in grades 3-12 offers a new, educational performance and answers many common questions about the duo with a previously recorded, student-moderated Q&A session.

FULL STEAM AHEAD LIVE VOL. 3 - WHEN SCIENCE GOES VIRAL

March 5-19, 2021

In this virtual program for students in grades 3-8, scientist and educator "Mister C," also known as Kevin Cornell, brings his regional, Emmy-nominated television show, "Full STEAM Ahead," to life with hair-raising experiments, toe-tapping music, and media that captures the imagination of students and parents. Join Mister C for an action-packed adventure that inspires students' curiosity to explore science found in our everyday lives.

