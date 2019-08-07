CAPA and The Cultural Arts Center Partner To Present PASOS DE ARTE 2019

As a kickoff to Festival Latino 2019, CAPA and the Cultural Arts Center, with additional support from the Columbus Museum of Art and Our Lady of Guadalupe Center at Catholic Social Services, have partnered to present Pasos de Arte 2019, a visual art exhibit that explores the richness of the Latino culture through the work of Ohio-based Latino artists. Pasos de Arte will run August 9-September 14 at the Cultural Arts Center's Main Gallery (139 W. Main St.). Admission is free.

The public is also invited to get a "first look" at the Pasos de Arte opening reception on Friday, August 9, at 6pm. Held the eve prior to the start of Festival Latino 2019 (August 10, & 11, Genoa Park), the reception is also free and will incorporate several of the elements that have made Festival Latino the largest Latin event in Ohio-music, food, fashion, and art. Columbus Symphony Principal Cellist Luis Biava will perform while attendees enjoy Latin cuisine from Festival Latino food vendors and explore the visual art and original fashion designs of Latino artists.

Anchored by mixed media artist Jeremy Rosario, Pasos de Arte 2019 features visual artists Adam Hernandez, Siani López, Emma Garcia Madrid, Ariel Peguero, Cecilia Román, Eliana Saari, Natalia Sánchez, Jesús Walle, Maria Alejandra Zanetta, and fashion designer Gerardo Encinas. The exhibit is curated by Rosa Rojas and Sandra López.

Jeremy Rosario, Cecilia Román, Natalia Sánchez, and Rosa Rojas are all previously featured visual artists at Festival Latino.

Pasos de Arte 2019 also includes these subsequent free events to be held at the Cultural Arts Center as part of the exhibition:

Conversations & Coffee - Artist Talk

Thursday, August 22, 12-1pm



Conversations & Coffee - Artist Talk

Thursday, August 29, 12-1pm



Digital Painting Workshop with Jeremy Rosario

Saturday, September 7, 1-3pm (Registration is required.)



Mosaic Tile Workshop with Jeremy and Debra Rosario

Saturday, September 14, 1-3pm (Registration is required.)



Authentic Mexican Cartoneria Workshop with Leticia Vazquez-Smith

Saturday, September 7, 1-3pm

Saturday, September 14, 1-3pm

(Registration is required)



For more details on workshops, artist talks, and hours of operation please visit www.CulturalArtsCenterOnline.org.





