CAPA Launches ApART Together Free Facebook Concert Series

In response to the impact COVID-19 has taken on local performing artists, CAPA has launched the ApART Together Concert Series. From April 24-30, the free series will stream 30-minute sets daily at 7pm from diverse, local artists on the CAPA Facebook page, offering viewers the chance to experience the wealth of local talent that calls Columbus home and providing performers the opportunity to earn an income while venues are closed. CAPA will pay each performer a fee, and during each concert, also provide links for viewers to "tip" artists directly.

"With no way to sell tickets, it's a tough time for artists financially," stated CAPA VP of Programming Rich Corsi. "This is CAPA's way of offering them a place to perform and earn an income similar to what they would for a normal weekend performance. Additionally, this gives CAPA a way to stay connected with its audiences and expose them to fantastic local artists that may be new to them."

The ApART Together Concert Series schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 24, 7 pm - Nick D'Andrea

Influenced by Paul Simon and Bob Dylan, singer/songwriter Nick D'Andrea will perform his original, upbeat, Americana/folk on guitar and piano, including a John Prine cover as a tribute.

Saturday, April 25, 7 pm - Jesse Henry

A prolific songwriter, Jesse Henry sings about his unique experiences and perspectives in the American roots music genre. He has performed and recorded original music in Columbus for more than 15 years.

Sunday, April 26, 7 pm - Happy Chichester

An original founding member of Royal Crescent Mob, Howlin' Maggie, and Twilight Singers, producer, singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Happy Chichester will perform his wide-ranging, original R&B and rock on acoustic guitar and keyboards.

Monday, April 27, 7 pm - Zancudo Acoustic

Columbus-based Venezuelan singer, songwriter, and musician Victor Zancudo will perform a bilingual, multi-instrumental, acoustic set, performing covers of popular Latin hits and his own original Latin music.

Tuesday, April 28, 7 pm - Caroline Bennett

Storyteller, spoken word artist, and vocalist Caroline "Inspires" Bennett will perform original spoken word pieces and covers familiar songs inspired by artists such as Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, and Le'Andria Johnson. Her transparency, light, and unapologetic spirit are sure to stimulate minds and liberate souls.

Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm - Matt Munhall

Having played more than 2,000 performances since 2000, Matt Munhall has a way of finding those timeless, melting pot songs from the past that connect to today. Performing on the grand piano, Matt will sing some of his favorite classic Americana, original, and spiritual songs.

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm - Angela Perley

Columbus-based musician Angela Perley will perform original acoustic songs from her latest album, 4:30, which Billboard described as a "gamut from psychedelic garage rock to melodic pop and heartfelt country and Americana."





