CAPA Extends APART TOGETHER Free Facebook Concert Series

After a successful April launch of the ApART Together Concert Series, CAPA has decided to extend the free, online series to feature nine additional concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends-May 21-23, May 28-30, and June 4-6-CAPA will stream 30-minute sets daily at 7pm on its Facebook page that showcase the wealth of local talent available in Columbus. The series also provides artists the opportunity to earn an income while venues are closed as CAPA will pay each performer a fee, and during each concert, also provide links for viewers to "tip" artists directly.

"With such a great response to our first round of ApART Together online concerts, we decided to extend the series," stated CAPA VP of Programming Rich Corsi. "Viewers have really enjoyed the opportunity to spend an evening with their favorite local artists again and have been very supportive of those performances they've been missing."

The extended ApART Together Concert Series schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm - Kyle Sowash

Enjoy a solo performance by the namesake of Columbus' favorite bearded rock band, The Kyle Sowashes. Kyle will perform his original songs pulled from the band's indie rock catalog over the past 15 years.

Friday, May 22, 7 pm - Carly Fratianne

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Carly Fratianne of Columbus-based bands Souther and WYD performs a stripped-down set featuring songs from each group as well as a few of her very own. Tune in for an intimate evening of Americana original music.

Saturday, May 23, 7 pm - George Barrie

George will perform a rock 'n' roll solo set featuring highlights from both George Barrie Band albums and offer an exclusive sneak peek of his next single titled "Family Tree."

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm - Honey and Blue

Honey and Blue is the refreshing, soul/pop duo of Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. They will perform a selection of originals and high-energy covers with their own signature twist.

Friday, May 29, 7 pm - Paisha Thomas & Counterfeit Madison

Columbus-based singer/songwriter Paisha Thomas will perform a set of her own original music that fuses gospel, funk, rock, blues, folk, and punk. She'll also throw in a few tribute covers of some of the world's most-loved R&B artists.

Saturday, May 30, 7 pm - The Cordial Sins

The Cordial Sins are drawing fervent attention for their delectable meld of alternative rock, shoegaze, and pop. The group's founders, Liz Fisher and Corey Dickerson, will perform as a duo, offering acoustic renditions of original material.

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm - Jesse Michael Barr

Using clever beatboxing and guitar layers, Jesse Michael Barr takes a break from his work as a producer to perform some of his greatest original songs of timeless, classic American music.

Friday, June 5, 7 pm - T.Wong featuring Aaron White

Recently recognized as a "Future History Maker" by Urban One, T.Wong will perform his original contemporary R&B works interwoven with various musical hits accompanied by music director Aaron White.

Saturday, June 6, 7 pm - Colin Gawel from Watershed

Co-founder, lead singer, and guitarist of Watershed, Colin Gawel has been playing with the rock band for 30 years. He will perform an acoustic set of original tunes from the Watershed catalog and also his solo recordings.

