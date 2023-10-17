B. Slade headlines Lincoln Theatre's Annual North Star Concert Next Month

The Lincoln Theatre Association welcomes four-time Grammy Award-nominated artist B.Slade to its main stage for its annual North Star Concert. The concert, which will also feature local ensemble Gregory Watkins and The Worship & Praise Chorale, will be held Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, located at 769 E. Long St.

The North Star Concert is made possible from a PNC Foundation grant through the PNC Arts Alive initiative that challenges visual and performing arts organizations to put forth their best, most original thinking to expand audience participation and engagement. Additional support is provided by Marlon Moore Consulting.

The concert promises to be an uplifting evening of positivity and hope through music and the arts. As the North Star is a symbol of guidance and hope, so the Lincoln Theatre Association’s North Star Concert offers a beacon of light and life to our community.

Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Singer/songwriter/producer/actor B.Slade is a 20-year veteran of the music and entertainment industry. He has performed alongside his idols, from Janet Jackson and Patti LaBelle to Snoop Dogg and Kim Burrell. A gifted instrumentalist and singer, he has performed as featured vocalist on select dates with Prince’s former band, The New Power Generation.

B.Slade has written and produced more than 300 songs in the gospel and mainstream markets, for artists including Chaka Khan and Faith Evans. A two-time Emmy Award-winner, Slade has penned theme songs for the TV series Flex & Shanice and One on One.

Founded in 2017 by lifelong gospel musician Gregory Watkins, the Columbus-based Worship & Praise Chorale features 45-plus singers from around the state of Ohio, across denominations, ages, and walks of life.

Jermaine Smith will serve as music director for the North Star Concert. He is an alum of the Lincoln’s Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program and has performed on the Backstage at the Lincoln concert series. He is currently producing concerts at Club Lincoln.

