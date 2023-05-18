Acoustic Guitar Virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel Comes To Southern Theatre

Master guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, whose jaw-dropping talent is matched by his jubilant musical expressiveness, will be in concert at the Southern Theatre on Thursday, July 13 at 8 pm. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen opens.

Tickets are $59-$79 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939. VIP tickets are also available.

"I play music. You get happy." It's a simple philosophy that Tommy Emmanuel employs, although you'd be hard-pressed to call anything the guitar wiz does on stage simple. The native of Australia came to the guitar at an early age but shifted mid-career from being an in-demand session and touring electric guitarist to making music a little closer to his heart.

Over the past three-plus decades, Emmanuel has solidified his reputation as one of the world's finest acoustic guitarists, along the way earning the coveted title of Certified Guitar Picker (CGP) from none other than the legendary Chet Atkins. Performing his signature three-part arrangements simultaneously on a single instrument, Emmanuel amazes audiences with his technique and enthralls them with his musical artistry.

Emmanuel's most recent recording, Accomplice Two, features the guitarist in duet performances with musical nobility, featuring the best in roots rock, bluegrass, country, and blues, including Michael McDonald, David Grisman, Billy Strings and ex-Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen. Kaukonen, an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame who owns and operates the guitar-focused retreat center Fur Peace Ranch in southeast Ohio, opens this concert at the Southern.

