Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production of A YANKEE GOES HOME

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents the world premiere production of "A Yankee Goes Home," written by Irish American Playwright Sean Cooney. The in-person performance takes place April 14-16 and April 20-23, 2023. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Dublin Community Recreation Center and Dublin Senior Center members. All performances are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater. Non-members can purchase "as a guest" for $0 ticketing fees.

On a rooftop in New York City, retired Police Officer Flinter Flynn struggles to find the ability to communicate with the outside world and his family due to the loss of his best friend/co-worker. Through his love of the Yankees and a special friend named "George," wounds are healed, and a family is reborn.

"We are honored to produce the world premiere of "A Yankee Goes Home" by Irish-American Playwright Sean Cooney," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "This heartfelt production provides an opportunity to see how the drama that unfolds in America's favorite pastime often imitates life."

The cast of "A Yankee Goes Home" is as follows:

Matthew Moore (Flinter Flynn)

Robert Cooperman (George Baseball)

Jeff White (Righty Mills)

Alyssa Ryan (Rebecca "Becky" Flynn)

Grace Emmenegger-Conrad (Grace Flynn)

Bobby Loyd (Red Sox Sam)

Playwright Sean Cooney says, "I am honored to be a part of the Abbey Theater's mission to serve as an incubation space for new theatrical programming. 'A Yankee Goes Home' is unique in its ability to draw in any audience with its themes of baseball, family, grief, and most importantly hope."

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook and YouTube.

Sean Cooney (Playwright - A Yankee Goes Home) is an Irish-American playwright, originally from Youghal, Ireland, who moved to Manhattan, New York in 1970. Writing always formed a large part of Sean's life, and working in the Dinner Theatre industry in New York City for 25 years saw him rubbing shoulders with some of America's finest playwrights and actors. Sean's other works include "Van Gogh Is In The Attic" and "Moby Dick's Gone Missing."

Joe Bishara (Director) has worked on over 200 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin), founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre, and the Creative Consultant for Evolution Theatre Company. Joe is a frequent guest clinician/director/instructor/lecturer for arts organizations, theatres, and educational institutions across Ohio. He is the President of Theatre Roundtable, member of the Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).