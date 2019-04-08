AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS Plays The Palace October 20

WCBE presents An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Palace Theatre on Sunday, October 20, following the release of his newest book and New York Times #1 Best Seller, Calypso. This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will offer a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

CAPA presents An Evening with David Sedaris at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, October 20, at 3 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, and will be $53.50-$63.50. They will be available for purchase in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves him a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris returns to the road following the release of his most deeply personal and darkly hilarious collection, Calypso, in which he sets his formidable powers of observation toward middle age and mortality. Sedaris' powers of observation have never been sharper, and his ability to shock readers into laughter unparalleled. But much of the comedy here is born out of that vertiginous moment when your own body betrays you and you realize that the story of your life is made up of more past than future.

www.DavidSedarisBooks.com





