A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Radio Play Comes to The Avalon Theatre

There have been thousands of versions of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol, but The Avalon Theatre is excited to present a new version to the Marysville community. Charles Dickens' "A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Radio Play", adapted by Anthony E. Palermo, will be presented by Avalon Productions this December. Set in a 1930s Radio Station, the company of players will retell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as it would have been broadcast to the masses. Accompanied by music and live sound effects, the cast will use the power of storytelling and imagination to bring this tale to life.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings about Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those who mean the most to him.

"A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Radio Play" is the initial outing from Avalon Productions. The Avalon Theatre Executive Director, Ryan Bowie, will be directing this production and is joined by a talented cast of performers. Jim Arter will star as Ebeneezer Scrooge, with Donald Groves playing Bob Cratchitt and Finn Bailey as Tiny Tim. Rounding out the cast will be Thomas Smith - Jacob Marley, Paula Arter - 1st Spirit, Caroline Anderson - 2nd Spirit, Chad Hibbs - Nephew Fred, Susan Bunsold Wilson - Mrs. Cratchitt, John Davoll - Fezziwig, Casilyn Meadows - Belle, and a cast of characters including, Teddy Wilson, Francesca Bailey, Lucy Wilson, and Emily Terry.

Charles Dickens' "A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Radio Play" opens on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 pm with a second performance on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 13 and under. Tickets are available at The Avalon Theatre Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, or online at Click Here.