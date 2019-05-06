50th Anniversary CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES Will Offer 50Â¢ Admission Opening Weekend

The CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in America, today announced the movie lineup for its 50th series of classic films and cult favorites. Made possible through the generous support of PVS Chemicals, the 2019 Series will run June 14-August 11 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature 26 films over nine weeks. 2019 highlights include nine series premieres, a silent film with live musical accompaniment, two Saturday mornings of classic cartoons, a sci-fi double feature, a film noir double feature, and Fright Nite Friday with Fritz.

50th Anniversary, 50¢ Admission

As part of CAPA's year-long 50th anniversary celebration, admission for all showings during opening weekend only, June 14-16, will be 50¢.

Library Card Day

In addition, the Cartoon Capers program on Saturday, July 27, is Library Card Day. Those who show a Columbus Metropolitan Library card (or any other card from another system) will receive up to four free admissions.

Sunday Shorts with CCAD

As part of a year-long collaboration in support of CAPA's 50th anniversary and Columbus College of Art & Design's 140th anniversary, the 2019 CAPA Summer Movie Series will show film, video, and animation shorts from CCAD student filmmakers prior to both Sunday feature-length screenings at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.

CAPA's 50th anniversary celebration is made possible through the generous support of the American Electric Power Foundation and Nationwide, with special support provided by Huntington Bank.

Show Tunes

Now celebrating his 28th year as featured organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series, Clark Wilson will again provide pre-show and intermission entertainment at the keys of the Ohio Theatre's treasured "Mighty Morton" theatre organ 30 minutes prior to each screening. Organist David Fleisher will also provide live organ accompaniment at select movie screenings.

Fright Nite Friday with Fritz

Return to the days of Nite Owl Theatre as local legend Fritz the Nite Owl hosts a special Fright Nite Friday presentation of Jaws (1975) on Friday, July 12. After a live introduction from Fritz, fans will launch into a full episode of Nite Owl Theatre complete with era-appropriate, retro commercials and Fritz's signature breaks loaded with trivia-tastic tomfoolery and campy special effects.

Audio-Described Movies

Select films will be audio-described for visually impaired persons at no extra charge. Audio description allows patrons to hear a scene-by-scene narration of the on-screen action while they listen to the movie dialogue. Visit capa.com for a list of audio-described movie screenings for the 2019 series. For more information, contact Elena Perantoni at (614) 469-1045.

Ohio Theatre Tours

As part of the 2019 CAPA Summer Movie Series, CAPA will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the historic Ohio Theatre with free, one-hour-long, guided tours complete with a light show and organ demonstration by Clark Wilson on the "Mighty Morton" theatre organ. A reservation is required, and space is limited. 2019 tour dates are June 15, June 29, July 6, July 20, and August 3 at 4 pm each day. To make a reservation, send an email to sms@capa.com with the number of people in your party and preferred tour date. Tours are filled on a first come, first serve basis and do include stairs.

Tickets

CAPA Summer Movie Series ticket strips, one of central Ohio's best entertainment bargains, can be purchased now through Sunday, July 28, at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) or www.ticketmaster.com. Strips of 10 tickets are $30, a savings of $2 per ticket off day-of-show prices. Phone orders for strip tickets can be placed by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information or to download an order form, please visit www.capa.com. Strip tickets are good for any film in any combination.

Day-of-show tickets to individual films are $5 and go on sale one hour prior to show time at the Ohio Theatre kiosk. Senior citizen tickets are $4. Kiosk sales are cash only.

All tickets to the following showings will be 50¢:

Casablanca, Friday, June 14, 7:30 pm

Casablanca, Saturday, June 15, 7:30 pm

Casablanca, Sunday, June 16, 2 pm

Casablanca, Sunday, June 16, 7:30 pm

Free admission with Columbus Metropolitan Library card:

Cartoon Capers, Saturday, July 27, 10 am

All tickets are general admission and seating is on a first come, first served basis.





