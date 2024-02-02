The Avalon Theatre Hosts Valentine's Day and 'Anti-Valentine's Day' Events

Valentine's Day, love it or hate it, The Avalon Theatre has something for you. This February join the Avalon for either of the two romantic movie nights planned, or an "Anti-Valentine's Day" event for those looking to get away from the status quo. For the lovers, nothing says "date night" like a night at the movies. The smell of freshly popped popcorn, the dark theater, and a romantic movie on the big screen make The Avalon the perfect spot for a date night. And for the anti-Valentine crowd, join The Avalon for delicious treats and the promise of retribution.

First up is the jewel of Hollywood's Golden Age CASABLANCA. Academy Award winners Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman light up the screen in one of the most enduring romances in movie history. CASABLANCA will play at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, Feb 10 at 2:00 pm and tickets are only $8 per person. This Best Picture Winner is beloved for good reason, and The Avalon invites you to come experience the powerful storytelling for yourself.

Are you over love this Valentine's? Has your heart been broken too many times? The Avalon is offering a reprieve with "You Don't Own Me... Anti-Valentine Event." Forget about romantic love and come celebrate the power of friends with The Avalon. Enjoy a complimentary beverage, a sweet treat bento box, and our showing of THE FIRST WIVES CLUB! This event is on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, Feb 14 starting at 7:00 pm and tickets are only $20 per person.

Romance doesn't end when Valentine's Day is over. Keep your celebration of love going, or plan your big date night with us on Saturday, February 16 at 7:00 pm with our screening of THE NOTEBOOK as it turns 20 years old. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams it portrays the thrill, excitement, and wildernesses of young love, but it also focuses on the tranquility and impassioned love of older couples. Tickets for THE NOTEBOOK are $8 per person and are available for purchase now.

Looking to make it a full date night? "Dinner and a Show" packages are available for all of these events. Enjoy dinner at Homestead Beer Co. across the street by adding a dinner package to tickets for any movie event at The Avalon Theatre, including our Anti-Valentine Event. Let The Avalon provide a complete date night, with all of the planning done! Dinner at Homestead Beer Co. starts at 5:30 pm for all 7:00 pm movie showings and 12:30 pm for all 2:00 pm movie showings. For more information and to buy all tickets (including Dinner and a Show packages) visit Click Here. You can also visit The Avalon Theatre Box office, open Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events.