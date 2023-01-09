Veteran Musical Storyteller Kathleen Drohan Recruited To Cleveland Institute of Music As Chief Marketing Officer

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 09, 2023  
The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced the appointment of Kathleen Drohan as Chief Marketing Officer, beginning today.

An award-winning musical storyteller and organizational bridge-builder, Drohan brings to CIM a distinguished resume and long list of accomplishments involving some of the nation's most prestigious cultural organizations.

"I am thrilled to join the Cleveland Institute of Music as they change the face of and create the future of classical music," Drohan said. "I share their passion for creating new avenues and opportunities for young musicians, and I am excited to contribute to their continued success."

Drohan comes to Cleveland from Miami, Florida, where she served as Vice President of Communications for the New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy, whose mission is to prepare graduates of music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles around the world. While there, Drohan oversaw messaging around pandemic programming and led New World's robust efforts in video, social media and digital storytelling. She also established a fruitful partnership with GBH Boston and founded Miami Art Strong, a collaborative composed of more than 100 South Florida cultural organizations.

Before Miami, Drohan spent several years in New York, where she served as marketing and communications director of the Usdan Center for the Arts. While in New York, she also created the WQXR Instrument Drive for New York Public Radio, which collected more than 6,000 instruments and supported the musical education of more than 30,000 students annually. One particular instrument donation inspired the Academy Award-nominated film Joe's Violin.

Drohan previously served as Associate Director of Public Relations for the Boston Symphony Orchestra and co-founder of High 5 Tickets to the Arts. She is featured in the New York Times bestseller Worn Stories and has been a guest speaker for arts administration programs at New York, Pace, Roosevelt and Northeastern Universities. She holds a bachelor's degree from Barnard College and an MBA from Fordham University.
Drohan's appointment at CIM was the result of an extensive national search led by Larry S. Imely, CEO of Lawrence Stephen Partners.

"CIM is a leader on many fronts, with many amazing stories to tell," said CIM President and CEO Paul Hogle. "With Kathleen on our staff, in our corner, we look forward to sharing the talents and accomplishments of our students and faculty with the world and drawing a brighter light onto the great things happening here in University Circle."

