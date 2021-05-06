Verb Ballets Returns to Live Theatre With Virtual Component

Verb Ballets is returning to live theatre after a year off due to the pandemic. The forced closure of theatres caused the company to pivot operations and turn its facilities into a functioning black box studio capable of broadcasting its productions. As a result of the state changes in Covid regulations, the company will now present its first live in theatre performance for a limited number of physically distanced seats on June 26, 2021, at 7pm at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts. Following the performance a virtual encore will be available. For this special perf­­ormance, Verb's Directors have chosen highlights from the 2020-21 season. The program features the new commission by sought-after dance maker Stephanie Martinez titled World of Another, audience favorite, Bolero, and the previously canceled company premiere of Heinz Poll's Triptych.



Award-winning Chicago-based dance maker Stephanie Martinez' newest work, World of Another, is marked by a versatility that expands the boundaries of contemporary ballet movement. Martinez moves audiences along a journey guided by kinetic momentum. The dancers will showcase their classical brilliance with the lyrical ballet, Triptych, choreographed by Heinz Poll and staged by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson, MFA. Poll was known as a ballet choreographer with a modern-dance sensibility. This exquisite ballet has not been restaged in over thirty years. Audience favorite Bolero, returns to the stage with its mesmerizing energy and infamous capes. Choreographed by Heinz Poll, the ballet melds elements of Indian and modern dance styles while its drive, propulsion, and intensity build with the famous crescendo to Ravel's well-known score.



Verb Ballets' live in-theatre performance with limited, physically distanced seating on June 26, 2021 at 7:00pm will take place at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts located at 2008 W. 30th St. in Cleveland. Tickets are $25-$30 per seat and must be purchased in blocks of two. Masks must be worn at all times. Following the live theatre performance, a virtual encore of the show will be available via Verb's streaming services from June 27- July 3, 2021. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at verbballets.org. For more information, visit www.verbballets.org.

DETAILS:



World of Another (2021), Stephanie Martinez

Triptych (1988), Heinz Poll

Bolero (1996), Heinz Poll



June 26, 2021 7:00PM

Directors' Choice

Breen Center for the Performing Arts, 2008 W. 30th St., Cleveland, OH 44113

Followed by virtual encore streaming from June 27- July 3, 2021

Tickets: $25-$30/seat must be bought in blocks of two