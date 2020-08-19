Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Verb Ballets Fall Dance for Youth Classes Enrolling Now

The fall classes will run from September 14th- October 5th.

Aug. 19, 2020  
Verb Ballets has announced that for the Fall semester we will be launching in-person and hybrid classes for our youth dancers! Creative Movement and PreBallet will continued to be online-only, delivered through Zoom's online platform. The semester will be divided into three 4-week sessions beginning September 14th, 2020. Virtual classes have no capacity limit. In-studio classes will be limited to 8 students, and masks will be required. Students are encouraged to sign up for more than one class! Since class sizes are limited, please register early for each session to reserve your spot! Register on our website at https://verbballets.org/youthclasses/.

Fall Class Schedule

Students are welcome to sign up for more than one class! In-studio classes are limited to eight students. This is a four-week session of classes running from September 14th- October 5th.

Creative Movement with Ms. Kate (Virtual only)
Tuesdays, 4:15-4:45pm / $30/month
Class kits $10 each

PreBallet with Ms. Kate (Virtual only)
Tuesdays, 4:45-5:30pm / $30/month
Class kits $10 each

Ballet I with Ms. Ashley (In-studio or Virtual)
Mondays, 4:15-5:15pm / $70/month In-studio / $40/month Virtual

Youth Jazz with Ms. Kenya (In-studio only)
Wednesday 4:15-5:15pm / $70/month In-studio

Ballet 2/3 with Ms. Kate (In-studio or Virtual)
Thursdays, 4:15-5:15pm / $70/month In-studio / $40/month Virtual

PrePointe/Beginning Pointe with Ms. Kate (In-studio only)
Thursday 5:30-6:00pm / $35/month In-studio


