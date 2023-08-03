Tickets For The Cleveland Orchestra's 2023–24 Season Go On Sale Monday

It's time for another exciting season of Cleveland Orchestra concerts at Severance Music Center! The 2023–24 schedule features performances from classical music's biggest stars and includes 14 guest artists debuting with the Orchestra.

Individual tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra's 2023–24 season at Severance Music Center go on sale on August 7 at 10 a.m. Cleveland Orchestra subscriptions are already on sale.

Music Director Franz Welser-Möst begins the season on September 28 and October 1 leading Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 1 with Daniil Trifonov, a local favorite and one of the world's leading classical pianists. Charismatic baritone Simon Keenlyside is featured in a selection of songs from Mahler's Des Knaben Wunderhorn and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit. Barbara Hannigan, previously a soprano soloist with The Cleveland Orchestra, will make her Severance Music Center conducting debut in November. Later in the season, classical virtuoso Isata Kanneh-Mason will make her Cleveland Orchestra debut with Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto in February. In the spring, famed pianist Lang Lang makes a much-anticipated return to Cleveland with Saint-Saëns's Piano Concerto No. 2 and The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes back acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang for Ravel and Stravinsky.

The Severance in Recital series continues with four concerts by incredible artists: pianist Marc-André Hamelin (November 19); violinist Leonidas Kavakos, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and pianist Emanuel Ax (February 1); Yefim Bronfman (March 10); and pianist Evgeny Kissin and baritone Matthias Goerne (April 14).

The 2023–24 season culminates with the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival. The centerpiece is a made-for-Cleveland staged production of Mozart's The Magic Flute, considered one of the greatest operas ever written. Intricate, brightly colored puppets bring Tamino, Pamina, and Papageno to life in this spectacular story of good and evil. It's directed by Nikolaus Habjan, one of the most sought-after musical theater directors of his generation.

“As I look forward to my 22nd season in Cleveland, I continue to be in awe of how much music there is to explore and know in new and deeper ways,” said Music Director Franz Welser-Möst.

“One of our ambitions is to present great music with great care, to give the listener as much insight as possible so people have the opportunity for discovery of new or lesser-known works. From our examination of Prokofiev's symphonies to world premiere commissions by Johannes Maria Staud and Jüri Reinvere; unique pairings of Křenek, Mahler, Bartók, Webern, and Prokofiev; to Mozart's chamber, symphonic, and operatic music, The Cleveland Orchestra is continually striving to create rich and rewarding programs that bring the transformative power of music to as many people as possible.”