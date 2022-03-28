The Washington Ballet Presents GISELLE at The Warner Theatre in April

The Washington Ballet brings the quintessential story ballet Giselle to the Warner Theatre in six performances, April 28-May 1. Tickets are on sale now at www.washingtonballet.org/giselle. Members of the media are invited to submit requests for press tickets by emailing preferred performance dates and times to michelle@pencomms.com.

This production was the very first story ballet that TWB's Artistic Director Julie Kent, together with Associate Artistic Director Victor Barbee, staged for the Company during their inaugural 2016-2017 season. With Swan Lake (2022), Giselle (2017 and 2022) and Sleeping Beauty (2019), Kent and Barbee have introduced three full-length story ballets from the classical canon into TWB's repertoire, as well as 19 commissioned works by contemporary choreographers.

"When Victor and I first came to Washington, we knew Giselle would present an important challenge for us, as leaders, and for the Company dancers," remarked Ms. Kent. "To revisit this seminal production, exactly five years later, is poignant and energizing. We can see, step for step, how much the Company has progressed, and how the spectrum of repertoire-from the 'classics' to 21st-century premieres-have contributed to their artistic growth. We're so looking forward to sharing this special production with audiences."

Giselle is the ultimate tale of tragedy, betrayal and true love. The story follows a peasant girl, Giselle, who falls in love with Albrecht, seemingly a peasant boy but actually a nobleman betrothed to another. He disguises himself as a peasant to flirt with Giselle, who dies of a broken heart once discovering Albrecht's true identity and betrayal. In the second act, Giselle awakens as a spirit in the forest of the Wilis, female spirits who have been wronged by past lovers. Motivated by their spite and their vengeful queen, the Wilis take any man that enters the forest and forces him to dance to his death. When Albrecht comes to the forest to grieve Giselle, will their love prove true enough to save him?

Giselle's beloved portrayal of heartbreak and loss demands an incredible and difficult range of technique and emotions from its artists. Choreography by Julie Kent and Victor Barbee carefully crafted around Jules Perrot and Jean Coralli's adaptation brings the production to life. The Washington Ballet Orchestra conducted by Charles Barker will perform Adolphe Adam's haunting score.

The Washington Ballet's 2022 season will close with NEXTsteps, June 22-26, at Sidney Harman Hall in a program of new works by Brett Ishida, Jessica Lang and Mthuthuzeli November.