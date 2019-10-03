The Musical Box Premieres A GENESIS EXTRAVAGANZA Vo. 2

In a sequel to the worldwide fan and critically acclaimed A GENESIS EXTRAVAGANZA...The Musical Box returns with EXTRAVAGANZA VOLUME 2... even more live visual signature stunts, outlandish costumes and museum-worthy vintage instruments. The event takes place March 29 at 7:30 pm in Playhouse Square's KeyBank State Theatre. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Oct. 4 at 11 am priced at $42, $39, $25 & $15, available at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and the Ticket Office.

A dizzying pace of iconic tracks and stage rarities for this never-before-performed show will include: TRESPASS; NURSERYCRYME; FOXTROT; SELLING ENGLAND BY THE POUND; A TRICK OF THE TRAIL; WIND & WUTHERING; THEN THERE WERE NONE! Exclusively licensed by Peter Gabriel and Genesis, this theatrical experience with its spot-on music has attained cult status...the ultimate journey into the mythic world of Genesis '70-'78!

Genesis has, in fact, supported The Musical Box in many ways. Peter Gabriel said, "The Musical Box recreated, very accurately I must say, what Genesis was doing. I saw them in Bristol with my children, so they could see what their father did back then." Mike Rutherford added, "It was better than the real thing actually." And Phil Collins, (who was also quoted as saying "they played it better than we did") explained, "They're not a tribute band; they have taken a period and are faithfully reproducing it in the same way that someone would do a theatrical production."

The Musical Box formed in Montreal, Quebec in 1993 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1973 album Selling England by the Pound, the emblematic 1973 show that made Genesis and Peter Gabriel attain rockstar status. With Gabriel's famous theatrics and Genesis' unique musicianship, the band's artistry would produce some of the most iconic images and sounds of the progressive rock era (such as the 23-minutes long Supper's Ready, touted as "one of the most intense live experiences ever created".)

The Musical Box has performed for more than a million spectators across Canada, the U.S., Europe and South America, playing such prestigious venues as the London Royal Albert Hall. They have been privileged to have been joined onstage by original Genesis members Phil Collins and Steve Hackett as guests during certain concerts. With its quest for authenticity, The Musical Box is often cited as the best interpretation group in the world, proving the relevance of performing contemporary classics and enjoying a cult following from nostalgic and young music lovers alike.

The five-piece band recreates the lighting, costumes and in-between banter of a classic Genesis concert. Genesis has helped The Musical Box's show staging by giving them copies of some 1,200 slides used in original Genesis concerts. They also had access to the original slide operators who helped them put them back (more or less) into the correct order. In addition, the band was granted full access to the original album master tapes so they could correctly reproduce the sound live on stage, even though Genesis themselves did not do this. The Musical Box's setlists are identical to those played by Genesis during their early tours.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You