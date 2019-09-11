The Cleveland Orchestra's Lotus Club Lounge At Severance Hall Has Grand Opening

The Cleveland Orchestra is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its Lotus Club in the Taplin Room at Severance Hall on September 19 and 20, 2019. To celebrate, The Cleveland Orchestra is inviting all subscribers to the Lotus Club for a complimentary glass of champagne before concerts on the evenings mentioned above. This stylish and contemporary lounge, designed by Arhaus Furniture, allows Lotus Club members to celebrate the rich history and elegant design of Severance Hall in an intimate space that features cozy seating areas, outdoor access to the David and Barbara Jacobs Terrace, and an impressive selection of light bites, local beers, spirits, and other refreshments.

The Lotus Club is open two hours before classical subscription series concerts and during intermission throughout the entire season. Two levels of membership are available for the Lotus Club. Patrons with a subscription of four or more concerts who donate $600 - $2,499 to the Annual Fund receive Platinum Membership cards and have unlimited access to the Lotus Club. Patrons with a subscription of four or more concerts donating $150-$599 receive Gold Membership cards which provides one-time access to the Lotus Club.

"Because of all the world-class music The Cleveland Orchestra is going to present, I'm extremely excited for the start of the 2019-20 season," said Cleveland Orchestra chief brand officer Ross Binnie. "But I also can't wait to share the new Lotus Club with our loyal guests. I believe we have created an elegant and modern space for visitors of Severance Hall. The Lotus Club has a very Cleveland feel - it will be a fun and convenient place in which patrons can mix and mingle before our concerts and during intermission."

In addition to light food and beverage service provided by Marigold Catering, the lounge will feature private restrooms, televisions, and a special entrance to Severance Hall along Euclid Avenue for members. Patrons can also reach the Lotus Club through the Campus Center Parking Garage and from inside the concert hall.

The Lotus Club is part of an exciting evolution in guest experience provided by The Cleveland Orchestra and Severance Hall, featuring updates to our restaurant menu, wine selection, concessions, Orchestra store merchandise, and the creation of Opus Lounge. Located in Lerner Lobby, Opus Lounge offers signature Cleveland Orchestra cocktails, wine, beer, and small plates in a setting which features comfortable and stylish Art Deco décor - presented in partnership with VNTG Home, Cleveland Lighting, and Marshall Carpet One.

For information about becoming a Lotus Club member, please contact the Orchestra's Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141.

Note: To accommodate the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Youth Chorus, and Children's Chorus performers, the Lotus Club will not be open before or during the concerts on November 14, 16, or 17, 2019. To accommodate opera performers, the Lotus Club will not be open before or during the concerts on May 15, 16, 19, or 22, 2019.

Concert packages and tickets to individual performances are available by calling Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or online at clevelandorchestra.com. The Severance Hall Ticket Office is located on street level in the Smith Lobby. The entrance and 15-minute Ticket Service parking are along the west side of the building, on East Boulevard. Severance Hall Ticket Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (closed Sundays and holidays except for those days with performances, when the Ticket Office opens three hours prior to each performance).

Subscribers receive seating priority over individual-ticket buyers, ticket exchange privileges, and other benefits. For more information about the variety of subscription packages offered or for other questions, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You