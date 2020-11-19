The Cleveland Orchestra's 2020 Christmas Concerts Canceled

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas concert series at Severance Hall December 10-23, 2020 due to the recent and continued rise of positive cases of Covid-19 across the state in order to maintain the health and safety of audiences, musicians, staff and volunteers.

"As we all follow the alarming news of increased numbers of positive Covid-19 cases across the entire state of Ohio and the country, please know that our priorities lie with ensuring everyone stay safe during this awful time," said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "Canceling our Christmas concerts is just another very small example of how our world in 2020 has turned us all upside down. The decision to cancel the concerts while not easy, but has become obvious. It is so unfortunate as we all know how much these concerts are a cherished, holiday season tradition for our community, but the health and safety of our audiences, musicians, staff and volunteers must come first.

"We look forward to a brighter 2021 when we can perform Christmas concerts for our community again. In the meantime we will take care of our ticket holders for the 2020 concerts, offering all options including refunds, gift certificates and priority seating for next year. We will also be extremely grateful of any tickets that are donated back to us as we face the most significant crisis in the orchestra's history."

Information for 2020 Christmas Concert Ticket HoldersCleveland Orchestra 2020 Christmas Concert ticket holders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale opportunity to purchase 2021 Holiday Concert tickets as soon as we are able to finalize plans for next year's performances.

For ticket holders to the 2020 Christmas Concerts, we offer the following options:

• Donate tickets. Please kindly consider donating tickets back to The Cleveland Orchestra and receive a tax receipt for the total ticket value. This option would be tremendously helpful in our efforts to lessen the huge financial impact this crisis is already having on The Cleveland Orchestra. Ticket donations can be made at: clevelandorchestra.com/donatetickets. Thank you in advance for your generosity.

• Exchange tickets for a gift certificate. Gift certificates are non-refundable, but can be used at any time in the future, including during the pre-sale for 2021 Christmas Concerts.

• Receive a refund for the value of the ticket(s).

The deadline for ticket donation, exchange or a refund is Thursday, December 31, 2020. After that time, any outstanding tickets will be automatically converted into a donation to The Cleveland Orchestra and ticket holders will receive a tax receipt for their records.

In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, Severance Hall ticket office staff members are currently working remotely, and Severance Hall is closed to the public during the coming weeks. To contact a member of the Ticket Office staff, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com , or call the Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 and leave a message. They will reply as quickly as possible, usually within 48 hours. The Cleveland Orchestra appreciates your understanding as we work through all requests and questions.

