The Cleveland Orchestra to Present AN EVENING WITH JOHN LEGEND at Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra will perform with multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award–winner John Legend at Blossom Music Center on Thursday, August 8.

Legend, an Ohio native, is bringing his live show to select venues across the country this summer and will make his Cleveland Orchestra debut in Cuyahoga Falls.

An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories with The Cleveland Orchestra will feature intimate renditions of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”), alongside unexpected stories from his life and career, as well as tracks from his latest album, LEGEND (“Nervous,” “Wonder Woman”), out now on Republic Records.

For an in-depth look at what inspires Legend’s unique blend of storytelling and music, watch the PBS NewsHour segment profiling his preparation and vision for An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1. Eligible Cleveland Orchestra donors and patrons can purchase their tickets early starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27 using an exclusive promo code. Artist presale starts Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. Limit four tickets per household.

For tickets, contact the Severance Music Center Ticket Office by phone at 216-231-1111. Tickets to this performance and Blossom Music Festival packages can also be purchased online at clevelandorchestra.com.

An Evening With John Legend is not eligible for Blossom Festival Lawn Ticket Books or the Under 18s Free program. Live Nation safety rules will be in effect.

About John Legend

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum singer-songwriter who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, among others.



Beyond his impressive music career, Legend is a principal in Get Lifted Film Co., the founder of personal care line Loved01, and the founder of social impact organization Free America. Legend is an avid advocate for equal opportunity for all people, working to amplify the voices of people of color and their representation in all spaces, including the entertainment, beauty, and personal care industries.