The Cleveland Orchestra announces cancellation of 2021 Miami Residency at Adrienne Arsht Center for The Performing Arts

The Orchestra will also offer online programming through @Home with The Cleveland Orchestra.

The Cleveland Orchestra announced today the cancellation of its scheduled 2021 Miami residency in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County due to the continuing coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic. The cancellations include four performances at Knight Concert Hall scheduled for January 2021, prelude concerts, and all related education presentations and activities.

"The ongoing and evolving crises of recent months has affected all of us and challenged everyone to address what is truly an unprecedented level of uncertainty for the future" said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "In light of the current circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Orchestra's residency in Miami in January 2021. This cancellation is for The Cleveland Orchestra concerts presented in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, due to the highly likely inability for the Orchestra to travel to South Florida in January. While we are deeply disappointed The Cleveland Orchestra won't be performing in Miami this coming season, I am glad to share that our subscribers and donors will be able to stay connected with the Orchestra directly from their homes through a series of digitally-streamed live concerts from Severance Hall in Cleveland. As a special thank you for their support, subscribers and donors will receive free access to these streamed concerts. Details about this series of Cleveland Orchestra concerts and how to access them digitally will be shared in September."

The Cleveland Orchestra is planning to return to Miami in January 2022 to resume its longstanding partnership with the Arsht Center and serve our loyal patrons in South Florida. In the meanwhile, we look forward to sharing our music online with our South Florida audience, as during these troubled times, our music is needed more than ever.

The Cleveland Orchestra continues to expand its online offerings by providing music-lovers with new and inventive ways for connecting with the Orchestra, no matter where you live. @Home with The Cleveland Orchestra is a series of programs created for people of all ages, featuring TCO Classics collection of free, on-demand concert recordings from the Orchestra's archives; On a Personal Note podcast, which offers intimate and illuminating perspectives from inside classical music; Mindful Music Moments meditations with Cleveland Orchestra recordings; and a variety of educational initiatives and resources through Learning@Home with The Cleveland Orchestra.

For details of the canceled Cleveland Orchestra 2021 residency in Miami concert dates, please see the Program Information section below.

@Home with The Cleveland Orchestra

@Home with The Cleveland Orchestra is a series of online offerings providing new or expanded ways for people to connect with The Cleveland Orchestra and each other through experiences that bring music and the Orchestra to you, no matter where you are, including special Learning@Home resources for families. These offerings include radio and online broadcasts of Cleveland Orchestra concerts seven days a week in collaboration with WCLV ideastream, TCO Classics series of free on-demand concert recordings, On a Personal Note podcast (created in partnership with Digital River Media), Mindful Music Moments mediations with Cleveland Orchestra recordings, performance and education videos by Cleveland Orchestra musicians from their homes, and Learning@Home with The Cleveland Orchestra - a series of education resources for children, educators, parents and families offering a variety of ways to introduce others to music. For more information visit, https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/Education-and-Community/athome-with-the-cleveland-orchestra/

Free online educational resources

Through online resources and videos, educators and music-lovers in Cleveland, Miami, and around the world can learn about The Cleveland Orchestra and its instruments. Among the online offerings:

The PNC Music Explorers web series gives students, teachers, and families a fun-filled opportunity to discover the instruments of the Orchestra one at a time. With lively and friendly hosts Major Scale and Ranger Rhythm, young people ages three-to-six (and their families) will explore how the instruments make their sound, what they're made of, and other unexpected fun facts. Watch the series on The Cleveland Orchestra's YouTube channel and at this link: clevelandorchestra.com/Education-and-Community/Music-Explorers/.

A Learning Through Music Library of lesson plans and activities for parents and educators that combine music and reading for students pre-K through fifth grade is here: clevelandorchestra.com/lessonlibrary. A Video Collection of learning resources including lessons and performances by Cleveland Orchestra musicians, musical maps based on classical tunes, musical storybooks and more can be found here: clevelandorchestra.com/teachervideos.

Ticket Exchange, Donation or Refund Information

To exchange cancelled tickets for a gift certificate, donate them for a tax credit or to receive a refund, please contact the Arsht Center Box Office at 305-949-6722 or 877-949-6722. The cancellation is for The Cleveland Orchestra 2021 concerts only, presented in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Please contact the Arsht Center box office for information and plans for all other performances scheduled at the Arsht Center throughout 2020-21. 2020 subscribers' seats will be held for the 2022 concerts and renewal information will be sent to you before the 2021-22 concert season.

