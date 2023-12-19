Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician Appointments

Learn more about the new members here!

Dec. 19, 2023

The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician Appointments

The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst announced the appointment of two new orchestra members. Assistant Principal Second Violin Jason Yu and Bass Trombone Luke Sieve will start on January 8, 2024. Yu will hold the James and Donna Reid Chair. 

Jason Yu, assistant principal second violin (James and Donna Reid Chair) 

 

Violinist Jason Yu joined the New York Philharmonic in January 2015. Previously, he was a second-year fellow at the New World Symphony, in which he served as concertmaster under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas and appeared as a soloist, having won the concerto competition. Yu has performed in the Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta symphony orchestras. 

From 2011 to 2013, while studying at The Juilliard School, he led both the Juilliard Orchestra and Verbier Festival Orchestra as concertmaster and in various principal positions. He has participated in the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, Sarasota Music Festival, and the Encore School for Strings. 

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Yu started playing the violin at age 5 and attended the Interlochen Arts Academy, where he was concertmaster and winner of the concerto competition as well as a valedictorian. He went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at The Juilliard School, studying with Naoko Tanaka and Joseph Lin. He received additional instruction from Mark Steinberg at the CUNY Graduate Center. 

“When I first heard The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center as a student in 2005, it left an indelible impression on me. I’m so grateful I get to start this new chapter as a member of The Cleveland Orchestra and create lasting memories with my fellow colleagues,” Yu said. 

Luke Sieve, bass trombone 

 

Luke Sieve joins The Cleveland Orchestra as its new bass trombonist in January 2024. Previously, he was acting bass trombonist of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for their 2021–22 season. Other ensembles Luke has performed with include the London Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, and National Arts Centre Orchestra.  

Luke was a finalist in the Music Academy of the West’s Duo Competition in summer 2023. He also won the 2019 Southeast Trombone Symposium’s S.E. Shires Solo Competition and was named a finalist in the International Trombone Association’s 2018 George Roberts Competition. 

A student of James Markey, bass trombonist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Luke graduated from the New England Conservatory in May 2023 with his Bachelor of Music in bass trombone performance. Luke also spent several years as a fellow at the Tanglewood Music Center before attending the Music Academy of the West in summer 2023. 

Luke began playing the trombone as a sixth-grader in his hometown of Flower Mound, Texas. In his spare time, Luke enjoys climbing, running, and hanging out with his Siberian cat, Dmitri.  

“I am beyond excited and deeply honored to be joining The Cleveland Orchestra as its new bass trombonist this season,” Sieve said. “Years ago, when this position opened, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this would one day be my job. The musicianship and sensitivity across the ensemble are without parallel, and I am constantly inspired by my new colleagues. I couldn’t be happier to have found my new home here in Cleveland.” 

Recommended For You