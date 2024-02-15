The Cleveland Orchestra Launches In Community Chamber Concert Series With Composer-in-Residence Allison Loggins-Hull

Learn more about the lineup here!
The Cleveland Orchestra and flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull announced a series of four free concerts in collaboration with Cleveland community partners.
Loggins-Hull, the Orchestra’s Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow, curated the In Community Chamber Concert Series to capture the spirit of unity while highlighting Cleveland Orchestra musicians and three valued partners: H.K. School of Bandura, the Fatima Family Center, and Karamu House. She drew inspiration from the unique missions and histories of each partner for these intimate concerts.
“The most beautiful aspect of my appointment as The Cleveland Orchestra’s Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow has been the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with people of varying generations and diverse communities across the city of Cleveland,” Loggins-Hull said. “Through this fellowship, my goal has been to craft music inspired by the spirit of this city and the individuals who contribute to its vibrancy. From this intention, the In Community Chamber Concert Series was born.”
The In Community Chamber Concert Series culminates in a performance at Severance Music Center with members of The Cleveland Orchestra on May 11. It will feature music from throughout the series and a new work Loggins-Hull composed for string sextet.
“This composition serves as a heartfelt homage, weaving together the essence of each partner and the thematic threads that have shaped our collective musical journey,” Loggins-Hull said.
Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7 p.m.
St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cultural Center, Parma
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra
H.K. School of Bandura
Program to include:
Caroline Shaw Blueprint
VALENTIN SILVESTROV String Quartet No. 1
JUDD GREENSTEIN K’Zohar Harakia
TRADITIONAL Echo of the Steppes (arr. Loggins-Hull)
Works for Bandura Ensemble
Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Fatima Family Center, Cleveland
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra
Fatima Family Center Adult Senior Gospel Choir
Laquita Mitchell, soprano
Program to include:
ANDREA CLEARFIELD Ha-Galgal
DAMIEN SNEED Elegy
JASON MORAN Cane
ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL Shine
Works for Fatima Choir
Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Karamu House, Cleveland
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra
Allison Loggins-Hull, flute
Actors and dancers from Karamu House
Program to include:
VALERIE COLEMAN Portraits of Langston
ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL Persist
Excerpts from Choir Boy
Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Severance Music Center
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra
VALERIE COLEMAN Portraits of Langston
VALENTIN SILVESTROV String Quartet No. 1
JASON MORAN Cane
ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL New Work (World Premiere, TCO Commission)
All artists and programs are subject to change.
