The Cleveland Orchestra Launches In Community Chamber Concert Series With Composer-in-Residence Allison Loggins-Hull

The Cleveland Orchestra and flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull announced a series of four free concerts in collaboration with Cleveland community partners.

Loggins-Hull, the Orchestra’s Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow, curated the In Community Chamber Concert Series to capture the spirit of unity while highlighting Cleveland Orchestra musicians and three valued partners: H.K. School of Bandura, the Fatima Family Center, and Karamu House. She drew inspiration from the unique missions and histories of each partner for these intimate concerts.

“The most beautiful aspect of my appointment as The Cleveland Orchestra’s Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow has been the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with people of varying generations and diverse communities across the city of Cleveland,” Loggins-Hull said. “Through this fellowship, my goal has been to craft music inspired by the spirit of this city and the individuals who contribute to its vibrancy. From this intention, the In Community Chamber Concert Series was born.”

The In Community Chamber Concert Series culminates in a performance at Severance Music Center with members of The Cleveland Orchestra on May 11. It will feature music from throughout the series and a new work Loggins-Hull composed for string sextet.

“This composition serves as a heartfelt homage, weaving together the essence of each partner and the thematic threads that have shaped our collective musical journey,” Loggins-Hull said.

2024 In Community Chamber Concert Series Schedule

Blue and Gold: Colors of the Bandura

Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7 p.m.

St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cultural Center, Parma

Members of The Cleveland Orchestra

H.K. School of Bandura

Program to include:

Caroline Shaw Blueprint

VALENTIN SILVESTROV String Quartet No. 1

JUDD GREENSTEIN K’Zohar Harakia

TRADITIONAL Echo of the Steppes (arr. Loggins-Hull)

Works for Bandura Ensemble

Faith

Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Fatima Family Center, Cleveland

Members of The Cleveland Orchestra

Fatima Family Center Adult Senior Gospel Choir

Laquita Mitchell, soprano

Program to include:

ANDREA CLEARFIELD Ha-Galgal

DAMIEN SNEED Elegy

JASON MORAN Cane

ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL Shine

Works for Fatima Choir

Legacy: Past, Present, and Future

Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Karamu House, Cleveland

Members of The Cleveland Orchestra

Allison Loggins-Hull, flute

Actors and dancers from Karamu House

Program to include:

VALERIE COLEMAN Portraits of Langston

ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL Persist

Excerpts from Choir Boy

Finale

Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Severance Music Center

Members of The Cleveland Orchestra

VALERIE COLEMAN Portraits of Langston

VALENTIN SILVESTROV String Quartet No. 1

JASON MORAN Cane

ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL New Work (World Premiere, TCO Commission)

All artists and programs are subject to change.