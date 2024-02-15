The Cleveland Orchestra Launches In Community Chamber Concert Series With Composer-in-Residence Allison Loggins-Hull

 Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Feb. 15, 2024
The Cleveland Orchestra Launches In Community Chamber Concert Series With Composer-in-Residence Allison Loggins-Hull

The Cleveland Orchestra and flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull announced a series of four free concerts in collaboration with Cleveland community partners. 

Loggins-Hull, the Orchestra’s Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow, curated the In Community Chamber Concert Series to capture the spirit of unity while highlighting Cleveland Orchestra musicians and three valued partners: H.K. School of Bandura, the Fatima Family Center, and Karamu House. She drew inspiration from the unique missions and histories of each partner for these intimate concerts. 

“The most beautiful aspect of my appointment as The Cleveland Orchestra’s Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow has been the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with people of varying generations and diverse communities across the city of Cleveland,” Loggins-Hull said. “Through this fellowship, my goal has been to craft music inspired by the spirit of this city and the individuals who contribute to its vibrancy. From this intention, the In Community Chamber Concert Series was born.” 

The In Community Chamber Concert Series culminates in a performance at Severance Music Center with members of The Cleveland Orchestra on May 11. It will feature music from throughout the series and a new work Loggins-Hull composed for string sextet. 

“This composition serves as a heartfelt homage, weaving together the essence of each partner and the thematic threads that have shaped our collective musical journey,” Loggins-Hull said. 

2024 In Community Chamber Concert Series Schedule 

Blue and Gold: Colors of the Bandura

Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7 p.m.
St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cultural Center, Parma
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra
H.K. School of Bandura 

Program to include: 

Caroline Shaw  Blueprint
VALENTIN SILVESTROV  String Quartet No. 1 
JUDD GREENSTEIN  K’Zohar Harakia
TRADITIONAL Echo of the Steppes (arr. Loggins-Hull) 

Works for Bandura Ensemble 

Faith 

Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Fatima Family Center, Cleveland
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra
Fatima Family Center Adult Senior Gospel Choir 

Laquita Mitchell, soprano 

Program to include: 

ANDREA CLEARFIELD  Ha-Galgal  
DAMIEN SNEED  Elegy  
JASON MORAN  Cane  
ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL  Shine  
Works for Fatima Choir 

Legacy: Past, Present, and Future

Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Karamu House, Cleveland
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra
Allison Loggins-Hull, flute 

Actors and dancers from Karamu House 

Program to include: 

VALERIE COLEMAN  Portraits of Langston 
ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL  Persist  
Excerpts from Choir Boy 

Finale

Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Severance Music Center
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra 

VALERIE COLEMAN  Portraits of Langston  
VALENTIN SILVESTROV  String Quartet No. 1 
JASON MORAN  Cane 
ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL  New Work (World Premiere, TCO Commission) 

All artists and programs are subject to change. 




Videos