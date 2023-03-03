Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $7 Million From Jane B. Nord and The Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund For Student Education Concerts

The evening of Thursday, March 2, 2023, Jane B. Nord will be honored with The Cleveland Orchestra's 26th Distinguished Service Award.

Mar. 03, 2023  

The Cleveland Orchestra announced a $7 million commitment from Jane B. Nord and the Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund to fund in perpetuity the Jane B. and Eric T. Nord Education Concerts at Severance Music Center and transportation subsidies for students. This transformational gift also made provisions to raise public awareness about these dynamic programs. Jane B. Nord has made it her personal and philanthropic goal to assure that every child, regardless of economic circumstance, can attend Cleveland Orchestra Education Concerts at Severance free of charge, providing equitable access for all young people in Cleveland to the benefits of an education rich in music and the arts.

This support creates the Jane B. and Eric T. Nord Education Fund, furthering the family's long history of support for The Cleveland Orchestra. In 2019, Jane B. Nord created the Jane B. Nord Education Concert Access Fund that covers the cost of tickets to Cleveland Orchestra Education Concerts to all schools, so every child has the chance to attend.

The latest gift will increase access to concerts in the Severance Music Center and across digital platforms, as well as lower barriers for transportation for schools, especially in Cuyahoga, Summit, and Lorain counties. It will also help with efforts to inform more educators across the area of this opportunity for their students.

Music education and community service were central to the establishment of The Cleveland Orchestra in 1918 and have been core to its mission ever since. The Cleveland Orchestra's vision is to engage people of all ages and backgrounds in our diverse community through the transformative power of music - to inspire, to educate, to create joy, and to unite us all. No one has done more to ensure the future of The Cleveland Orchestra's education programs than Jane B. Nord, inspired by her own visits to Severance Hall as a young child.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued and extraordinary support from Jane B. Nord," said André Gremillet, The Cleveland Orchestra's President & CEO. "Thanks to her vision and generosity, The Cleveland Orchestra's Education Concerts at Severance Music Center will be more accessible than ever for Northeast Ohio's students. Her latest gift will make it possible to introduce more children to music, fostering their love and appreciation for the artform while creating memories that last a lifetime."

"The Cleveland Orchestra played a major role in how I valued music throughout my life, and it's important for young people in our area to have that same opportunity," Jane B. Nord said. "I've been privileged to watch the reactions of children experiencing The Cleveland Orchestra in Education concerts and seeing their enthusiasm confirms the importance of music in the development of children."



