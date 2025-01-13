The Cleveland Orchestra Announces 2025 Holiday Concert Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cleveland Orchestra invites music lovers of all ages to experience the magic of the holidays with a series of memorable concerts at Severance Music Center.

The Cleveland Orchestra will present 12 Holiday Concerts from December 13 to December 21, featuring The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, the Blossom Festival Chorus, The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus, and more talented vocalists. This year’s calendar includes five matinee performances.

A beloved tradition for generations, The Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts promise to deliver the warmth and wonder of the season with timeless favorites and beloved carols. Conductor Sarah Hicks returns to conduct this must-see event for music enthusiasts and families alike.

Ticket Information

Tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2025 Holiday Concerts are on sale now for select Cleveland Orchestra donors and subscribers. Public on sale begins on January 16. Tickets are available through the Severance Music Center Ticket Office by calling 216-231-1111 or visiting clevelandorchestra.com.

