The CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program to Present William Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST This Month

The CWRU/CPH MFA ACTING PROGRAM will present William Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST, directed by Eleanor Holdridge. Running September 20-30 at the Helen Theatre in Playhouse Square.

Shakespeare's final play, THE TEMPEST, reiterates many of his great themes around family strife, conflict and ultimately forgiveness and reconciliation. The exiled Duchess of Milan, Prospera, finds revenge within her grasp with the arrival on her island of those who had banished her. She must ultimately decide whether to move forward or dwell in the anger of the past. An unforgettable collection of characters both human and fantastical gives the graduating Class of 2024 an ideal opportunity by delving into this suspenseful, magical and joyful work.

The Production features Josh Bates* (Ferdinand), Mattie Blick (Alonso), Luke Brett (Boatswain), Madeline Calais* (Gonzala/Goddess), Ellen Grace Diehl* (Ariel), Victoria Alev Duffy* (Miranda), Dylan Ireland* (Sebastian/Stephano), Shunté Lofton* (Prospera), Gavin Michaels* (Caliban), Alfredo Ruiz* (Antonio/Trinculo)

* Member of the MFA Class of 2024

About the Director:

Eleanor Holdridge (Director). Off-Broadway productions include world premieres of Selma '65 (LaMaMa), Steve & Idi (Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), and Cycling Past The Matterhorn (Clurman Theatre). Regional world premieres include Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, David Grimm's adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, Lauren Gunderson'sThe Revolutionists (Cincinnati Playhouse), NNPN Rolling World Premieres of Lauren Gunderson's Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley and I and You, Meg Maroshnik's Fickle: A Fancy French Farce, and Caleen Sinnette Jennings' Queens Girl in the World (Theatre J). She has directed twenty-four of Shakespeare's plays, some of them multiple times including her most recent Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Upcoming projects include the Jane Eyre at The Alley Theatre, and Lend Me A Soprano at Olney Theatre. She holds an MFA from Yale School of Drama, and is a professor and Chairs the Drama Department at The Catholic University of America.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

THE TEMPEST will play the Helen Theatre from September 20 to 30: Wed-Sat 7:30 Evening performances and 2:30 Saturday Matinees. Tickets are $7.50 - $15. Group sales are encouraged. Tickets are available at the link below or at 216-241-6000.