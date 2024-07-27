TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE BY CIRQUE DU SOLIEL Comes to Cleveland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cirque du Soleil will bring 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... to Playhouse Square from December 4 through 15.

'Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil is a Christmas themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story.

‘Twas the night before… is Cirque du Soleil's first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before

Ticket Information

Tickets for the general public are available now at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216- 641-4000. Group sales of 10 or more can be made by calling 216-640-8600.

Twas The Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil is a Huntington Featured Performance, playing the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square for 18 performances, December 4 - 15, 2024. Show times are Wednesday – Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com

Comments