THE SUPERHERO PROJECT to Open at Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts: The Superhero Project will rescue and revive viewers experiencing the winter blues in Beck Center’s Hoffman-Stach main gallery, on display January through February 2025. This is a free visual arts exhibition, open to the public, great for all ages, including young children.



Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts at Beck Center for the Arts, shared, " Beck Center for the Arts is proud to partner with The Superhero Project to present this tremendous exhibition of transformative art.”

The Superhero Project’s goals align closely with Beck Center’s. Beck Center welcomes and engages every individual who shares the goal of enhancing the human spirit through arts experiences. Beck Center believes in the transforming and transcending power of the arts, the strength of collaboration, an inclusive and safe environment, and diversity as an essential component in all Beck Center does. Beck Center is committed to continuous learning for deeper understanding of equity and inclusion, using this understanding to create an environment that connects all people, communities, and cultures through the arts.

Using the power of art as a tool for healing, the Superhero Project empowers youth impacted by serious illnesses, disabilities, community trauma, and other complex mental health or medical needs. Kids are interviewed about who they are beyond their diagnosis. Professional illustrators create a poster of this superhero alter-ego, as described by the children. These images are visual representations of their strength, courage, creativity, and resilience. Families receive inspiring posters of their superheroes to treasure forever.

Beck Center will offer a free art experience with Lisa Kollins, founder of Superhero Project. Lisa will give a tour of the exhibition and guide families in creating their family hero in the Beck Center Art Studio, details at BeckCenter.org. Please note this event is fully booked at this time.



