THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Comes to Clague Playhouse Next Month

Clague Playhouse will present The Marvelous Wonderettes, Written & Created by Roger Bean, from Friday, March 22 through Sunday, April 14, 2024 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM (no performance on Easter - March 31).

The Marvelous Wonderettes celebrates strong female bonds, emphasizing that while relationships with boys and men may change, your best friends are there for life. The timeless barbershop melodies and harmonies bring a lively and contagious energy to the show that will leave audiences dancing their way out of the theatre!Our cast directed by Tiffany Trapnell with Music Direction by Zach Palumbo features Amani Green as Cindy Lou, Alexcia Ambroz as Suzy, Sydney Noelle Warren as Betty Jean, and Hannah Watson as Missy.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or by visiting bit.ly/ClaguePlayhouseTickets. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup.