THE FERRYMAN to Open Ensemble Theatre's 47th Season
Dan Zalevsky and Laura Rauh lead a local cast under the co-direction of Ian Wolfgang Hinz and Rebecca Moseley.
Ensemble Theatre is opening its 47th season with THE FERRYMAN, by Jez Butterworth, co-directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz and Rebecca Moseley, with Claudia Lief Zalevsky serving as assistant director.
Northern Ireland, 1981. Former IRA man Quinn Carney has built a new life on a remote farmhouse in County Armagh, surrounded by a sprawling, boisterous family on the eve of the harvest. But when a long-buried body surfaces from a bog, the past comes knocking — and with it, dangerous men who refuse to let old loyalties die. What unfolds is a sweeping, mythic collision of family, secrets, and violence that reaches all the way back through Irish history and folklore. THE FERRYMAN is a breathtaking, unforgettable epic that questions whether any of us can ever truly outrun where we come from.
Cast
The production features a cast of local actors: Dan Zalevsky (Quinn), Laura Rauh (Caitlin), David Bugher (Father Horrigan), Joseph Milan (Muldoon), Aaron D. Elersich* (Tom Kettle), Nanna Ingvarsson (Aunt Pat), Bo Smith* (Uncle Pat), Rebecca Moseley (Mary), Mary Alice Beck (Aut Maggie), Nick Hassan (JJ), Lucy Dolzine (Shena), Jacob Matthew Shean (Michael), Claire Zalevsky (NuNu), Samuel Roter (Shane), Margot L. Payne (Mercy), Theodore Sluzewksi (Declan), Isabella DiSantis (Honor), Nate Miller (Diarmaid), Ethan Monaghan (Oisin), Chris Bizub (Magennis), Keenan Carosielli (Malone), Dennis Bunch (US/Michael 10/2), and Declan Robertson (U/S Oisin, 10/3). *(Member of Actors' Equity Association)
Event Details
OCTOBER 2-18, 2026
Visit https://www.ensembletheatrecle.org/ferryman for more information and tickets.
Run Time: 3 Hours. Includes 2-10 minute intermissions.
Tickets: $10-42. Friday & Saturday @7:30pm. Sunday @2:00pm.
Pay What You Choose Opening Weekend!! (10/2-10/4, 2026)
Opening Night Celebration with chocolate covered strawberries! (10/2)
Content Advisory: STRONG LANGUAGE & THEMES
For Tickets: 216-321-2930 :: tickets@ensemble-theatre.org
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