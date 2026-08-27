Spotlight: Celebrate Latino Cinema at the Third Annual CLIFF
Celebrate Latino Film, Culture & Community at Cleveland’s Third Annual CLIFF, September 11–12
Experience the power of Latino storytelling at the third annual Cleveland Latino International Film Festival by LatinUs (CLIFF), taking place September 11–12, 2026.Purchase Tickets and Explore the Festival now.
Held at LatinUs Theater Company (The Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression, 2937 West 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113), this two-day celebration brings outstanding films from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, and the United States to Cleveland audiences, showcasing diverse voices, cultures, and perspectives through cinema.
The festival kicks off Friday, September 11, with a special opening reception featuring complimentary drinks and appetizers. Director Pedro Adorno, whose film El Clown will premiere that evening, will join guests to celebrate opening night.
From compelling dramas to stories celebrating the richness and complexity of Latino experiences, CLIFF offers audiences a unique opportunity to discover remarkable films, connect with artists, and celebrate community through cinema. For movie trailers, go here.
Learn More about the festival and join for an unforgettable weekend of film, culture, and community.
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A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Ohio Star Theater (11/18-12/15) PHOTOS
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The Fantasticks
Theatre in the Circle (9/11-9/13)
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Annie
Near West Theatre (11/20-12/06)
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The Secret Garden
Weathervane Playhouse (8/20-9/06)
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Sweeney Todd
Short North Stage - Garden Theater (9/26-10/17)
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O.A.R.
Blossom Music Center (9/11-9/11)
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The Winter's Tale
Great Lakes Theater (9/25-10/11)
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Elijah: Prophet of Fire
Ohio Star Theater (5/15-11/05) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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World Class Care
Beck Center for the Arts (10/02-11/01)
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A SHERLOCK CAROL
Dobama Theatre (12/03-1/03)