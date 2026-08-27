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Spotlight: Celebrate Latino Cinema at the Third Annual CLIFF

Celebrate Latino Film, Culture & Community at Cleveland’s Third Annual CLIFF, September 11–12

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Spotlight: Celebrate Latino Cinema at the Third Annual CLIFF

Experience the power of Latino storytelling at the third annual Cleveland Latino International Film Festival by LatinUs (CLIFF), taking place September 11–12, 2026.Purchase Tickets and Explore the Festival now.

Held at LatinUs Theater Company (The Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression, 2937 West 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113), this two-day celebration brings outstanding films from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, and the United States to Cleveland audiences, showcasing diverse voices, cultures, and perspectives through cinema.

The festival kicks off Friday, September 11, with a special opening reception featuring complimentary drinks and appetizers. Director Pedro Adorno, whose film El Clown will premiere that evening, will join guests to celebrate opening night.

From compelling dramas to stories celebrating the richness and complexity of Latino experiences, CLIFF offers audiences a unique opportunity to discover remarkable films, connect with artists, and celebrate community through cinema. For movie trailers, go here.

Learn More about the festival and join for an unforgettable weekend of film, culture, and community.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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