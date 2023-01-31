Sean Gunn, Carl Weathers & Peter Weller Join FAN EXPO Cleveland Celebrity Roster

The FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity roster, off to a solid start with several major announcements earlier this month, got another big boost today with the addition of three stars from hugely popular franchises from the past five decades up to the present day. Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame), Carl Weathers ("The Mandalorian," Rocky) and Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension) join a stellar lineup for the event, set for March 24-26 at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Sean Gunn played "Kraglin" in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) as well as providing the physical performance via motion capture for "Rocket Raccoon" in both films plus Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. He also portrayed "Kirk Gleason" throughout the seven-year run of "Gilmore Girls" among his 60+ acting credits.

Carl Weathers, who portrays "Greef Karga" in "The Mandalorian," first gained acclaim for his role as boxer "Apollo Creed" in the first four Rocky films (1976-85). The former pro football player also has had memorable roles as "George Dillon" in Predator (1987), the title role in Action Jackson (1988), and "Combat Carl" in the Toy Story franchise. Weathers will be joined at FAN EXPO Cleveland by fellow "Mandalorian" standout Emily Swallow, announced last month in the first set of guests.

Accomplished actor, director, voice over artist and occasional professor Peter Weller's amazing career has taken him from the mean streets of old Detroit to the final frontier of space. He has appeared in more than 50 films and television series, notably in the title role in 1987's RoboCop and its sequel RoboCop 2 and as the title character in the quirky 1984 sci-fi cult film The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

The three join an already impressive roster that includes Swallow, Christina Ricci ("Wednesday," Casper), Vincent D'Onofrio ("Daredevil," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent"), "Star Trek" franchise standouts Ethan Peck and Anson Mount, "The Office" trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez and Leslie David Baker and the stars of "Trailer Park Boys" Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells at FAN EXPO Cleveland.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222125®id=58&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fanexpocleveland.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. Advance pricing and VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Cleveland is the fifth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.