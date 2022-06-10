SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Beck Center Next Month

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the hilarious musical comedy that brings Shakespeare to vibrant life, Something Rotten!

Now in his thirty-third season, Beck Center for the Arts' Artistic Director Scott Spence says, "Theater audiences are always asking...."Aren't there any ORIGINAL musicals anymore? At least some that are not based on movies?" Well, the answer is a resounding YES! Something Rotten! is that musical. A completely original idea that takes its cue from using common Shakespeare references and well-known characters (including the Bard himself), and wrapping it around the concept.... 'Where are all the musicals from 1590???' Something Rotten! answers this question and more while serving up huge laughs, great music and over-the-top dance numbers (dancing eggs anyone?)."

Something Rotten! was written by John O'Farrell, and Karey Kirkpatrick, with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Direction by Scott Spence, Musical Direction by Larry Goodpaster, and Choreography by Martín Céspedes. This production takes place July 8 - August 7, 2022, in the Senney Theater. Additional performances include Thursday July 28 & August 4, 2022. Cast includes Eric Fancher, Ian Stewart, Theresa Kloos* (member of Actors' Equity Assoc), Eileen Brady, Matthew Wright* (member of Actors' Equity Assoc), Scott Sumerak, Brian Altman, John Polk, Tim Tavcar, Trey Milcowitz, and more talented local actors.

Set in 1595, the story of two brothers, who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare, are desperate to write a hit play. A local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve singing, dancing, AND acting, all at the same time! The brothers then decide to write a (wait for it) MUSICAL! The world's very first musical!

Individual tickets may be purchased at beckcenter.org with ticket prices from $34 (adults), $30 (for seniors 65 and older), and $12 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance. For more information on the 2021-22 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.