Ricci, Swallow & D'Onofrio to Attend FAN EXPO in Cleveland in March

Christina Ricci ("Wednesday," Casper), Emily Swallow ("The Mandalorian"), Vincent D'Onofrio ("Daredevil," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent"), "Star Trek" franchise standouts Ethan Peck and Anson Mount, "The Office" trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez and Leslie David Baker and the stars of "Trailer Park Boys" Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells headline the guests attending FAN EXPO Cleveland, March 24-26 at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Additional celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers, authors and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ricci, who portrays "Marilyn Thornhill" in the Netflix series "Wednesday," first caught attention as a child star as "Wednesday Addams" in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). She has nearly 100 acting credits, moving from appearances as a teen in Casper and Now and Then to adult roles in Sleepy Hollow, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Speed Racer and more and had regular roles in TV series "Ally McBeal," "Pan Am" and others.

Swallow has a recurring role as "Armorer" in "The Mandalorian" and is best known for portraying "Kim Fischer" on "The Mentalist" and as "Amara / The Darkness" in the 11th season of "Supernatural." She also served as the voice of "Lisa Tepes" in the animated Netflix series "Castlevania" and has had recurring spots on numerous hit shows, principally "The Mentalist" and "The Seal Team."

In addition to starring as "Wilson Fisk" opposite Charlie Cox in the Netflix series "Daredevil," D'Onofrio has a resume of more than 100 roles, most popularly as the lead detective "Bobby Goren" in the long-running NBC drama "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." His notable film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Dying Young, Men in Black, Mystic Pizza, Jurassic World and The Break Up.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219839®id=58&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fanexpocleveland.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ



FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.