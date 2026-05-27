Review: THE WIZ at Stranahan Theatre
Now at the Stranahan Theater through May 31st
Dorthy Gale arrives at Stranahan Theater by tornado (and tour bus!) as Broadway in Toledo brings the National Tour of The Wiz to town this week. I had a delightful night easing on down the road with familiar characters reimagined in a creative and moving way. The production is top-quality, featuring powerful performances, memorable music and dazzling effects. It is highly recommended to catch this vibrant revival that’s been 50 years in the making.
The Wiz is a reimagining of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz through the lens of the Black American experience. Originally opening in 1975, the show won seven Tony Awards. Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls, it serves as a vibrant celebration of Black culture, music, and imagination. Amber Ruffin adds additional material that updates the show for modern audiences. To me, the production feels like a blueprint for contemporary musicals such as Hamilton, where placing yourself within the narrative is essential. Retelling Dorothy’s journey to Oz in a unique cultural voice makes the story both compelling and illuminating. This interpretation emphasizes the importance of community, self-belief, and the enduring reminder that there truly is no place like home. The infectious score blends such genres as gospel, funk, and rhythm and blues into an empowering musical experience from beginning to end.
The cast is a collective force of talent whose energy never wanes. They consistently embody the joy and heart of the material. Phoenix Asiata LaFreniere leads as Dorothy with strength and spark. Her portrayal is youthful, hopeful, and heartfelt, while her vocals are both polished and endearing. Her traveling companions frame her beautifully: D. Jerome as the Tin man, Cal Mitchell as the Lion, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow each shine in their individual moments while blending seamlessly together. My personal favorite was “Be a Lion,” which brought down the house at the end of Act One with its heartfelt sentiments about bravery.
Kyla Jade is also a standout as Aunt Em and Evillene, bringing warmth to “The Feeling We Once Had” and commanding power in “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News.” Scheherazade captures both the wisdom and heart of Glinda. I’m not sure what sparkled more; her dress or her performance. When she sang “Believe in Yourself,” you could feel the audience embracing the song’s powerful message.
From beginning to end, the production radiates joy. The audience was cheering from the opening moments, and by curtain call, everyone was on their feet. Toledo audiences have been waiting for a show this fun, filled with messages of hope, love, and resilience. Let’s just hope we won’t have to wait another 50 years for another production. Ease on down the road to Stranahan Theatre to be entertained and enlightened. Y’all got it?
The Wiz
Broadway in Toledo
Stranahan Theatre
Performance Schedule
Tuesday May 26, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday May 27, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 28, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Friday May 29, 2026 7:30 p.m.
Saturday May 30, 2026 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday May 31, 2026 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.
Reader Reviews
|
Annie
Near West Theatre (11/20-12/06)
|
Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon
Porthouse Theatre (7/24-8/09)
|
Speech & Debate
Beck Center for the Arts (5/29-6/28)
|
Rush at Rocket Arena
Rocket Arena (9/17-9/18)
|
Little Feat Bringing Their 'The Last Farewell Tour' To Goodyear Theater On November 9th
Goodyear Theater (11/09-11/09)
|
O.A.R.
Blossom Music Center (9/11-9/11)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Cleveland (7/25-7/25)
|
Pippin
Short North Stage - Garden Theater (8/06-8/29)
|
Comedian Paula Poundstone at The Kent Stage Saturday June 27th
The Kent Stage (6/27-6/27)
|
The Vampire Circus is coming to the Lorain Palace Theatre on October 27th 2026
Lorain Palace Theatre (10/27-10/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW