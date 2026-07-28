Review: MEAN GIRLS at BECK CENTER

NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. Sign Up

Think back to high school, specifically the cafeteria, at lunch time. Depending on the institution you attended there was probably the table of math geeks, another of drama kids. The testosterone-laden jocks hung out over there and the cheerleaders were right next to them. Then there was the hive of “Plastics,” the “mean girls,” headed by the queen bee and her small swarm of drones. They were perfectly coiffed, expensively dressed, spoiled, and lacking in empathy.



MEAN GIRLS is a rock musical with a book by Tina Fey, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and music by Jeff Richmond. It is based on the 2004 film by Mark Waters, which was also written by Fey and was in-turn inspired by Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes.



The musical focuses on Cady Heron, a teenage girl who transfers to a public high school after being home-schooled while living in Africa. She knows little of the US popularity competition of teen-life and the resulting bullying.



Cady is taken on a tour of her new educational institution, an Illinois high school, and exposed to the ways of its pecking order, by Janis and Damian.



The J and D duo have taken the attitude of not being affected by the Plastics. They caution Cady to be careful in deciding where she belongs in the school’s social fabric. (This is a Tina Fey satirical farce, so, of course ridiculous and angst breaks loose.)



And, wonder of wonders, for an unexplained reason, Cady is invited to sit with the Plastics on a one-week trial. (Hmm…what do the terrible trio have in mind?)



Fans of the movie should be relieved that nothing important has been purged from the story.

Those who went through the horrors of slam/shame books, hazing, verbal abuse and general “hell” at the hands of the mean girls at their high schools will be happy to know that, in this musical, the queen and her swarm get their stingers removed. (Yeah! Revenge for the high school “nerds.”)



Everything goes well for Cady until she meets “dreamy” Aaron in honors math class. She falls for him. But, horror of horrors, Aaron has recently broken up with Queen Regina. (You know this is going to make life for Cady a shock show.)



In order to “keep” Aaron’s interest Cady plays dumb, turning to him for unneeded “extra” help.



A bus accident, a Burn Book which slams students by commenting on their weight (“hips like a Hippo”), parents’ infidelities (“the only reason he made the team is that his mother slept with the coach”) and eating habits (“Vegan freak”), Cady taking over Regina’s place as Queen of the Plastics, Cady being elected Spring Fling Queen and her surprising act of sharing the crown, all lead to a happy-ever-after feel-good ending. (Hey, this is a Tina Fey written Broadway musical, what did you expect?)



Though it received 15 Tony nominations, MEAN GIRLS, as evidenced by the fact that it won no statues, it is not a great musical. This is definitely not DEAR EVAN HANSEN or NEXT TO NORMAL quality.



It can be, however, enjoyable and, it has developed a cult following.



The serviceable score, the Tina Fey sharp tongued satire and one-liners gave a general positive vibe to the goings on.

MEAN GIRLS premiered on Broadway in 2018. The show received positive to mixed reviews from critics.

The show closed after 833 performances on Broadway on March 11, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A film adaptation was released in theaters in January 2024.



The score contains such unmemorable songs as "Where Do You Belong,” "Stupid with Love", "What's Wrong With Me?," “Whose House is This?," "More is Better," "I'd Rather Be Me,” "Fearless," "Do This Thing," and “I See Stars.” The delightful score from GREASE, another teen-centric show, this is not.

The script can be misleading. Because it is populated by a cast of young people, if you find the right singers, dancers and actors it appears to be easy to perform. Nope. Not true. This is farce, and farce is hard to achieve. The characters have to be real, yet exaggerated. The audience should be laughing with them, not at them.

The Beck production proves that point. The cast is composed of Baldwin Wallace and Oberlin musical theatre majors. Most have their sights on Broadway and are very talented. What they need most to make this show work, is a production team, especially a director, which understands the concept of farce and guides the thespians in this direction.

Though basically entertaining, this staging falls somewhat short of the level it should be considering the talent-level of the cast.

Bryan Bird’s musical direction is fine. The orchestra plays well. The cast all sings well, intoning meaning, just not singing words.

Lauren Marousek’s choreography fulfills its goal…it is serviceable, if not startling innovative.

Characterizations and farce abilities varied, to the determent of the overall effect.



Lindsey Ross creates a well-conceived Cady. She appears ready for Broadway tryouts. Aaron Max Larson, who has a fine singing voice, and good looks, makes for a well-intentioned Aaron.

Randy Christopher Castillo, lights up the stage with his dancing.

Both Tyler J. Sanderlin (Damian) and Blithe Pluger (Janis) have some strong moments though more physical and verbal abandonment would have added needed humor to their roles.

Highlight numbers are “It Roars,” “I’d Rather We Me,” and the show’s wrap up, “I See Stars.”

The costumes were serviceable, sometime missing the mark, adding little visual excitement.

CAPSULE JUDGEMENT: Tina Fay’s MEAN GIRLS, with the right level of farce can be a delightful experience. Beck’s staging, inspite of a talented cast, was pleasant. It could have been great with the right concept. Go?, Of course! Most audience members, as displayed by the standing ovation at the end of the performance I attended, displayed their like-level of enjoyment.

MEAN GIRLS continues at Beck Center of the Arts through August 9. Go, support local live theater and possibly see at star of tomorrow in their period of learning their craft!

Don't Miss a Cleveland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...