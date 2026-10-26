Previews: DRACULA at The Estuary

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It’s been six years since popular Northeast Ohio contemporary ballet company Neos Dance Theatre went on permanent hiatus. Now, former Neos company dancer Theresa Holland is reviving one of the company’s most Popular Productions, Robert “Bobby” Wesner’s Dracula.

The evening-length story ballet, last performed in 2015, will be presented this Halloween weekend at The Estuary at Inlet Dance Theatre, located at The Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression in Cleveland’s west side neighborhood of Clark-Fulton.

Based on Irish author Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic horror novel, the familiar tale follows Jonathan Harker, an estate agent from England, his fiancée, Mina, and her friend, Lucy, and their deadly encounters with the vampire Count Dracula.

A Cleveland native, Holland is a local freelance dancer, choreographer, and teacher who graduated from Mercyhurst University with a degree in dance and, as well as Neos, has performed professionally with Ohio Dance Theatre, Cleveland Ballet, and North Pointe Ballet. She loved Wesner’s ballet interpretation of the Dracula story so much that she secured the rights to produce it from Wesner and has footed much of the costs to do so herself.

A cast of area freelance dancers will perform the ballet, including former GroundWorks DanceTheater dancers Emma Janus and Victoria Rumzis and students from Center Stage Dance Studio in Northfield, Ohio. Current and former Cleveland Ballet dancers will perform many of the ballet’s lead roles. Bruno Palheta will play the sinister Dracula; Kaela Ku will portray Mina, with Diego Castillo as Jonathon; and Holland will dance Lucy. Newly minted Garth Fagan Dance member Larry White Jr. will play Lucy’s fiancé, Arthur, and the Transylvanian Gypsy King.

(Front to back) Theresa Holland, Bruno Palheta and Heidi Hollopeter.

Illustration courtesy of Theresa Holland.

I recently spoke with Holland about the production and why she chose to revive it.

Why mount a revival of Wesner’s Dracula?

I have always loved this production of Dracula. It was so well put together and different from others I have seen. I thought, why don’t I bring it back? My goal was to bring in the best dance artists from across the area together who can really bring out the drama this production can deliver.

Did you involve Wesner in the restaging?

Yes, in setting portions of the ballet. Early on, we decided to have some freedom to change the production to fit the casting and the story’s arc.

I have the ballet’s original plot synopsis written by Michael Thomas. It unfolds like many Dracula Ballet productions. Have you changed the plot?

No. We tried to be true to the original storyline.

Were there any significant changes to Bobby’s choreography?

None significant. Some scenes are now danced in ballet flats, rather than on pointe, which makes the dancing feel more grounded. Bobby was really supportive of the minor changes, and I respect his opinions.

Kaela Ku and Diego Castillo. Photo by Jason L. Wang.

Heidi Hollopeter. Photo by Jason L. Wang.

Theresa Holland and Bruno Palheta. Photo by Jason L. Wang.

You are dancing the role of Lucy; how are you approaching the role?

I have always wanted to dance this role, and I felt you needed a seasoned dancer with a lot of life experience to bring to this character, which has so many dimensions. I am playing her as a sweet, bubbly, flirtatious person you can count on before Dracula entranced her. I think her vulnerability draws Dracula to her.

What music is being used?

It’s a mix of classical and hard rock music. I want it to be a surprise for those who haven’t seen it.

Ticket sales have been going well since the November 1 show sold out. Do you have plans to make this an annual Halloween event?

I would like to. It will depend heavily on securing sponsors.

Beyond Dracula, you have been rather active this year, dancing and presenting work. Are you moving toward having your own dance troupe?

It probably appears that way, but no. I love dancing and giving my dancer friends opportunities to do so.

Theresa Holland presents Robert Wesner’s Dracula. Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 6 p.m. (SOLD OUT). Inlet Dance Theatre’s The Estuary at The Pivot Center For Art, Dance, And Expression, 2937 W. 25th Street, Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets are $37.49 (fees included)and available at https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/194506/dracula-revival-2026. General Admission seating is limited. FREE onsite parking. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

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